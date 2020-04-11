Stillwater, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy apologized Saturday for comments this week about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have been made aware that comments from my press conference have offended some,” Gundy said in a statement. “It was never my intention to offend anyone and I apologize. My first priority is and will always be the student-athletes and doing what is best for the program and the university.”

Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy apologized Saturday for comments this week about the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Brody Schmidt, Associated Press)

Gundy spoke with the media during a teleconference call Tuesday and said he hoped to have the team return to its facilities May 1, a proposed timetable that would defy federal social-distancing guidelines and was quickly disputed by the university.

Following Gundy’s comments, Oklahoma State issued a statement saying, essentially, that the decision about when to bring the football team back together wouldn’t be up to the coach.

“We will adhere to the advice of public health experts who are making informed decisions in the best interest of the citizens of our nation and state based on sound scientific data,” the university statement said. “We will also abide by the federal and state mandates as well as Big 12 guidelines. We will not compromise the health and well-being of our campus community. This virus is deadly and we will do our part at Oklahoma State to help blunt the spread.”

Athletic director Mike Holder also declined to back Gundy’s timeline, saying in a statement: “May 1 seems a little ambitious.”

The university has canceled in-person classes for the spring semester and moved its May graduation ceremonies to December.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended against gatherings of 50 or more people through May 11 to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, which as of Saturday had killed more than 19,700 in the United States.

Gundy, who has been outspoken about his right-wing politics, also said in a conference call with reporters that the media has been too negative in its coverage of what he called the “Chinese virus.”

Most Americans are living under stay-at-home orders, many of which extend past May 1, although Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, has only urged people under 65 to stay home while banning gatherings of more than 10 people through April 30.

Gundy said he wasn’t trying to be insensitive to those who are sick, but he believes things need to get back to normal sooner rather than later. Oklahoma State is scheduled to begin its season on Sept. 3, hosting Oregon State.

Tough ask

Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese said that Major League Soccer’s plans to complete a full 34-game season this year are overly optimistic given the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Being realistic, within the country there’s different issues,” he said. “For a league that’s so spread out, there’s a lot of travel involved. There’s a lot of restrictions in different parts of the country.

“It makes it a challenge to generalize things and it makes it a challenge to come to a conclusion that you can put everybody together and just play as normal.”

MLS was two games into its 25th anniversary season when the spread of the novel coronavirus brought games to a halt on March 12. The league initially suspended play for a month, later pushing that pause back four more weeks to May 10.

But with Los Angeles County, home to the Galaxy and LAFC, extending its stay-at-home order until May 15, it’s uncertain when either team will be allowed to resume training or games. Dr. Jeffrey Smith, executive officer of Santa Clara County where the San Jose Earthquakes play, suggested it may be later — much later — than May when he said earlier in the week that he didn’t anticipate “any sports games until at least Thanksgiving, and we’d be lucky to have them by Thanksgiving.”

And that’s just California, a state that has had remarkable success flattening the coronavirus curve. With the virus spreading at different rates in different states, it’s unlikely COVID-19 protections will be lifted at the same time across the country and MLS has teams in 17 states, three Canadian provinces and the District of Columbia.

Race postponed

The 43rd edition of the Boilermaker is being postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s 15k race is expected to be pushed to Sept. 13 from its usual summer date during the second weekend in July. A Facebook post included an email letter to Boilermaker volunteers saying race directors had decided on the new date.

Race officials are scheduled to make an official announcement Tuesday regarding plans for the race, which regularly draws close to 15,000 participants and tens of thousands of spectators to the Mohawk Valley.

The Boilermaker, which began in 1978 among a small group of friends, has never been postponed or rescheduled.

Rogers Cup scratched

The Rogers Cup women’s tennis tournament will not be played this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennis Canada announced the event, scheduled for Aug. 7-16 in Montreal, is off the schedule.

Quebec’s government announced Friday that no sporting events could be held through Aug. 31, though it left the door slightly open for pro teams.

“Our priority in the management of this crisis has always been to ensure the safety and well-being of our players, fans, volunteers, partners and employees,” Montreal tournament director Eugene Lapierre said. “It is thus with a heavy heart that we received this news, but we understand that this decision was necessary.”

Tennis Canada says the women’s event will return to Montreal in August 2021. Bianca Andreescu won the 2019 Rogers Cup when Serena Williams retired in the first set with a back injury.

The women’s and men’s Rogers Cup traditionally rotate between Toronto and Montreal. As of Saturday, the men’s event in Toronto in August was still on the schedule