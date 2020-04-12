Mark Cuban said crowding back into sports stadiums and arenas won’t happen until the “science” is in place to make people feel safe from the coronavirus, and that federal small business relief has been engineered in the wrong way.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says he's not optimistic the economy can rebound quickly from COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Ron Jenkins, AP)

“I think initially we’ll play just for the TV cameras, with essential personnel and players,” Cuban, the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“That’s a great thing, because I think we need things to cheer for. We need things to get excited about,” he said. As the league restarts, “we won’t do anything to jeopardize the safety of our players or employees.”

The billionaire said he wishes President Donald Trump was right about the U.S. economy launching into a rapid, V-shaped rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic fades but isn’t optimistic.

“I don’t see a V-shaped recovery,” Cuban said, joining a chorus of skeptics including Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank president Neel Kashkari and Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Romer.

Trump said on April 7 that, “we’re going to go like a rocket ship once we get back to business. There’s a lot of pent-up energy and demand.”

That optimism was undiminished on Saturday, when Trump again predicted a “rocket ship” rebound. “We’re going to have just a tremendous surge,” the president said on Fox News’s “Justice With Judge Jeanine.”

“I wish he was right, but he’s not,” Cuban said on Fox.

“There’s going to be a lot of trepidation, and that concern is going to lead to people holding back.”

Cuban has invested in dozens of small businesses across the U.S. through his work on the ABC entrepreneur pitch show “Shark Tank” since 2009. Those include companies making everything from cupcakes to bed-bug detection systems.

He questioned the value of the $349 billion small business relief effort the Trump administration launched to help mom-and-pop firms stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, and suggested a form of overdraft protection instead.

“You would work with the banks to designate, here’s my rent, here’s my landlord that I write checks to, here’s my utilities that I write checks to, here’s what I do for payroll,” Cuban said. “And for those checks, they won’t bounce.”

Regarding large corporations, including airlines, which are in line for millions or billions of dollars in federal help, Cuban called for a hard line, and strings attached.

Ohio State's financial impact

Gene Smith, who has led Ohio State’s athletic department for 15 years, believes the fiscal fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will prove more impactful than the one from the Great Recession of the late 2000s and the early 2010s.

“This one is a lot more devastating,” he said.

Though boasting one of the largest departments in the nation, Ohio State is unlikely to be immune from the financial challenges confronting the college sports industry in the coming months. Some have already been felt amid the pandemic.

Along with fewer fundraising opportunities, payouts from the NCAA men’s basketball tournament decreased after the postseason was called off and the cancellation of the spring football game — it would have been played on Saturday — kept the school from collecting hundreds of thousands of dollars in ticket sales.

Smith still expects the department’s budget to “end up in a good spot” when this fiscal year ends June 30 — and after it finished in the red in the previous reporting year. It will be spared from expenses that can add up during a busy spring sports season.

But challenges persist beyond this summer.

“The question mark is football,” said Tom McMillen, president and chief executive of the Lead1 Association, a trade group that represents athletic directors from the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools. “Football is the big elephant in the room.”

The spread of COVID-19 has caused uncertainty about whether the season will kick off as scheduled in late August.

McMillen, a Rhodes Scholar and former basketball All-American at the University of Maryland, hosts virtual town hall meetings each week with dozens of athletic directors, including Smith. They have discussed a wide spectrum of possibilities that range from staging football games without fans in the stands to a truncated, delayed or canceled season.

Ohio State President Michael V. Drake mentioned in a radio interview last week that the season “won’t be the same as it was last year,” a fate that will leave ripple effects.

Just as Buckeyes football is immensely popular across the state and a cultural touchstone for Columbus, it is the cash cow for an athletic department that is self-sufficient. It receives no subsidies from the university.

“Football funds this giant program and all 36 sports,” said Ty Tucker, Ohio State’s longtime men’s tennis coach.

In the 2019 fiscal year, Ohio State’s powerhouse football program brought in $115.1 million of the athletic department’s $210.5 million in revenue, according to figures reported to the NCAA and obtained by the Columbus Dispatch through a public-records request.

Men’s basketball, the second-biggest revenue-producing sport, accounted for $24.9 million, a quarter of the total made from football.

Those were the only sports that turned a profit, and men’s basketball, which yielded $12.5 million, was dwarfed by football, which made $55 million.

The returns support additional sports that range from baseball to a successful synchronized swimming program that won a third straight national championship last year. They were all in the red in the most recent reporting year, with combined losses of more than $40 million.

The Buckeyes field more teams than nearly all of their peers. Among schools in the five major conferences, only Stanford sponsors as many varsity sports. Each school boasts 36.

For a comparison, Clemson, which defeated the Buckeyes in a College Football Playoff semifinal last December, sponsors 19 varsity sports.

If this fall’s football games are canceled, postponed or even held with a reduced capacity, the athletic department would be left without millions of dollars that were realized in pre-pandemic times.

Crowds of 100,000 fans at Ohio Stadium have generated ticket sales worth more than $50 million a season, in addition to parking, concessions and additional merchandise sales.

Ticket buying is the biggest source of revenue tied to football, followed by media rights revenue from the Big Ten’s lucrative TV contract. In the 2019 fiscal year, Ohio State received $45.6 million from the conference.

WWE employee tests positive

A WWE employee tested positive for coronavirus in the days after the company recorded shows at the WWE Performance Center in east Orlando.

The pro wrestling company confirmed the positive test in a press release, saying the unnamed employee and a roommate showed symptoms of the virus after having dinner with two health-care workers on March 26.

The release didn’t say where the dinner took place, but it was the same day taping for WrestleMania wrapped at the Performance Center. It also didn’t reveal where the health-care workers were employed.

The WWE employee was placed under quarantine and has since recovered. The news was first reported by Fightful.

WWE said in the release “this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff” because no staff member or employee had contact with the infected employee after the dinner.

The Wrestling Observer reported the person who was infected was an on-screen performer who was not a wrestler.

The news came one day after WWE chairman Vince McMahon decided to resume live broadcasts of Raw, SmackDown and NXT each week from Orlando, as first reported by the Observer’s Dave Meltzer and later confirmed by ESPN.

The company had planned to record several weeks of shows beginning Friday, April 10, at the Performance Center and Full Sail University, but McMahon changed plans midway through Friday’s first day of tapings. Live shows will begin with Raw on Monday and continue with NXT on Wednesday and SmackDown on Friday.