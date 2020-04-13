Detroit — Lions legend Calvin Johnson, former Pistons greats Chauncey Billups and Richard Hamilton, and controversial Michigan Fab Five member Chris Webber are among those headlining the 2020 Michigan Sports Hall of Fame ballot.

The ballot was unveiled Monday, and allows for online fan voting through April 30.

Calvin Johnson is on the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame ballot. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Last month, a panel of Metro Detroit journalists met via conference call to discuss dozens of candidates, then voted to set up the final ballot.

Fans can vote and see extended candidate bios HERE.

The 2020 induction is scheduled for Oct. 2 at MotorCity Casino Hotel.

The candidates

PROFESSIONALS

►Billups: "Mr. Big Shot," helped lead the Pistons to the 2004 NBA championship.

►Bennie Blades: Third pick in 1988 draft, the safety played nine seasons with the Lions.

►Antonio Gates: Detroit native was one of the top tight ends in NFL history, playing 15 seasons.

►Kevin Glover: Second-round pick in 1985, the center played 13 seasons with the Lions.

►Hamilton: Helped lead Detroit to 2004 championship, six straight Eastern Conference finals.

►Johnson: Second pick in 2007, he set numerous Lions and NFL receiving records in his nine seasons.

►Igor Larionov: Part of the "Russian Five," the center anchored three Stanley Cup-winning teams.

►Derek Lowe: Dearborn native pitched 17 seasons in MLB, winning a World Series in 2004 with Boston.

►Pudge Rodriguez: Legendary catcher's time in Detroit was short, but helped lead the Tigers' resurgence.

►Sandra Jo Shiery: Coldwater native won 10 Professional Women's Bowling Association national titles.

AMATEURS

►Derrick Alexander: Detroit native played football at Detroit Benedictine, and later starred at Michigan.

►Shane Battier: Birmingham native and Detroit Country Day alum was Mr. Basketball in 1997.

►Tony Esposito: Michigan Tech alum led the school to the 1965 NCAA hockey championship.

►Drew Henson: Brighton native was a baseball and football star, and later Michigan's quarterback.

►Jake Long: Lapeer native played three sports at Lapeer East, starring as an offensive tackle at Michigan.

►Deanna Nolan: Flint native won two state championships at Northern, and was Miss Basketball in 1995.

►Jennie Ritter: Dexter native was a star pitcher who led Michigan to the 2005 NCAA championship.

►Webber: Detroit native and Detroit Country Day alum won Mr. Basketball in 1991, was the face of Michigan's Fab Five before a booster scandal rocked his reputation.

►Lorenzo White: A four-year star at Michigan State, he was twice All-America and a Heisman finalist.

►Jordyn Wieber: DeWitt native won a gold medal in gymnastics at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

COACHES

►Tommy Ivan: Head coach of the Red Wings from 1947-54, he won three Stanley Cups.

►Margo Jonker: Holland native, she coached Central Michigan softball from 1980-2019, making 13 NCAAs.

►Anita Jo Lake: Flint native, she won eight state championships, in basketball, softball and volleyball.

►Bob Parks: Howell native, he coached track and cross country at Eastern Michigan for 34 years.

►Pete Schmidt: Port Austin native, he coached football at Okemos High and Albion College.

MEDIA

►Reggie Hall: Detroit native, he spent 26 years as a sports producer for WXYZ Channel 7.

►Tom Kowalski: "Killer" covered the Lions for three-plus decades, for multiple newspapers.

►Mickey Redmond: Color analyst on Red Wings broadcasts since 1985.

►Mary Schroeder: Free Press photographer got the epic Kirk Gibson shot in the 1984 World Series.

►Tim Staudt: East Lansing native, he's had a 50-year radio and television career that's still going.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984