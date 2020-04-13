The XFL filed for bankruptcy on Monday, likely spelling the end of the second iteration of the league.

The filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware estimates the organization has between $10,000,001 and $50 million in both assets and liabilities. Former coaches Bob Stoops and Marc Trestman (Lions QB coach 1997) are among the creditors with the largest unsecured claims.

The WWE-backed XFL canceled the rest of its return season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. It suspended operations and laid off its employees Friday.

The league said Monday in an emailed statement that it wasn’t insulated “from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis.”

“This is a heartbreaking time for many, including our passionate fans, players and staff, and we are thankful to them, our television partners, and the many Americans who rallied to the XFL for the love of football,” the league said.

The XFL had eight franchises this season and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.

But spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season.

The XFL also played one season in 2001.



Nadal joins virtual event

Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are among 12 players confirmed to play in the virtual Madrid Open tennis tournament this month.

David Goffin, John Isner, Karen Khachanov, Eugenie Bouchard, Kristina Mladenovic and Kiki Bertens will also participate from their homes in the April 27-30 online competition that is expected to be broadcast live on TV and social media channels.

Lacrosse league postponed

The Premier Lacrosse League has postponed the start of its 2020 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The season was scheduled to begin play on May 29 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The PLL plans to announce an update in May on a new start date for the season.

The league debuted last year with six teams traveling to different cities to play weekend games.



Soccer club reverses decision

Premier League club Tottenham has reversed a decision to use government money to fund some staff salaries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The north London club faced two weeks of criticism for deciding to use the government’s job retention scheme.

The Premier League season has been suspended for more than a month with no date set for its resumption.