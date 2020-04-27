Kyle Bogenschutz is out at 97.1 The Ticket, a surprise move in sports-talk radio circles that was announced by his co-host, Detroit News columnist Bob Wojnowski, on the air Monday night.

Bogenschutz, who went by "Bogey" on the air, co-hosted with Wojo since early June 2017, and had been at the station in a variety of roles before that. He started at 97.1 in January 2014.

Once an aspiring basketball coach, he also has hosted Detroit Pistons shows since early 2017, when 97.1 became the team's flagship radio station.

Kyle Bogenschutz is out at 97.1 The Ticket. (Photo: Facebook)

Bogenschutz's departure wasn't directly COVID-19 related, but rather a breakdown in contract negotiations that began months ago.

"Kyle did a great job during the time he was at 97.1 The Ticket, and you know, at this point, we're just looking ahead to what's next," said Mort Meisner, Bogenschutz's agent. "While there are no other all-sports stations in town, we're in conversations with a couple of people and I think Kyle will have something new very soon."

Earlier this month, citing the financial crisis caused by the pandemic, Entercomm, which owns more than 200 radio stations around the country including Metro Detroit behemoths 97.1 and WWJ 950, announced it was instituting furloughs and layoffs, as well as asking for voluntary pay cuts. Let go by 97.1 were on-air personalities Dennis Fithian and Ryan Wooley.

Bogenschutz, 30, and Wojnowski formed a unique duo, with Bogey's millennial persona often humorously clashing with older-school Wojo. Wojnowski often referred his partner as "that Bogey kid." Their show aired weekday nights, from 6 until about 7 or 8, depending if the Tigers, Red Wings or Pistons had a game.

On air Monday, Wojnowski called Bogenschutz "my great partner and great friend."

Bogenschutz attended Livonia Churchill High School and Madonna University, also in Livonia. He is expecting his first child in mid-May.

"He's looking at the positive," Wojnowski said at the close of his show Monday. "He will do fine.

"We've had great fun — laughs, some

97.1 The Ticket didn't formally announce the move, and Bogenschutz's profile was on the station's website as of 7 p.m. Monday.

It's not clear if he will be replaced, or if Wojnowski will continue hosting on his own, as he did Monday. Wojnowski, on air Monday, said he will at least continue to host solo "for a little while."

