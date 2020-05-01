On only Day 2 of this stay-at-home new norm and already feeling an unusual skittishness, I walked past the closed door of the guest bathroom and waited for my mother to come out.

When she emerged, I pounced.

“I didn’t hear the water running,” I said firmly. “Did you wash your hands?!”

Cleopatra and Angelique enjoying some tea in London a few years ago. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

“Yes, I washed my hands.”

“Are you sure? For 20 seconds?!”

“YES! I WASHED MY HANDS! LOOK!” she said, her scoured hands outstretched and on display.

In my earnestness to keep her safe, let’s just say the first few weeks my behavior took on an unusual overprotectiveness while dealing with my 89-year-old mother, Cleopatra Seremetis.

Mom is sharp, funny, talented and, late in life, has become a sports fan, particularly of college football. The last few years, for those who follow my Twitter timeline, I’ve shared many sports mom-isms while expressing both exasperation and admiration (and eye rolls) for her takes.

Mom often stays for long visits but was heading back home to Cincinnati in late February. A late change of plans kept her here not long before the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped our worlds.

And the dramatics kicked in immediately. Should she stay here? Should I get her back to Cincinnati so she can be in isolation? I can’t let her get sick! I will rid the house of all germs! I must protect her! What if something happens?! This virus preys on the elderly!

Frankly, I was on edge, and it led to some irrational behavior. Suddenly, among other things, it became an obsession of mine to focus on her nutrition. One night at dinner she started to push her final bits of food around the plate.

“You’ve got to finish your chicken,” I said in my best bossy voice. “You need protein.”

“But I’m stuffed.”

“You’ve got to finish your dinner!”

“I can’t eat anymore!”

“Fine,” I said with disgust. “Just don’t ask for dessert.”

It was not, admittedly, my finest moment, but that’s the effect of lack of sleep and the responsibility of trying to protect an 89-year-old.

Cleopatra entered her first NCAA Tournament pool in 2017. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

Meanwhile, it’s not like she wasn’t on edge, either. But she was more concerned about whether we had enough toilet paper. The answer was always yes, but that wasn’t good enough for her. She kept asking and asking about the toilet paper status.

Side note: I couldn’t wait to tell her that during an early visit to Kroger, a new shipment of toilet paper had arrived while I was there, and people were taking packages right from the guy stocking shelves.

“Oh, good,” she said. “You got more toilet paper.”

“Actually, I didn’t.”

“What? Why?!”

“Because we don’t need it,” I said, shrugged and walked off.

OK, so it was a little mean to mess with her, but I needed the laugh.

New view of history

Her toilet paper obsession got me thinking, though. I had noticed before her nature was always to have more basic supplies than needed around the house and maybe that was good planning and being organized, or maybe it was something more.

It hit me then that she lived through the Depression, so maybe that’s why she needed the security of having more than enough – in this case, toilet paper. She’s also lived through some pivotal moments in history, including the polio epidemic and World War II. Suddenly, my approach and attitude changed. Instead of freaking out and spraying disinfectant on everything, we started to talk about all she has seen.

Cleopatra and a 7-year-old Angelique in Greece. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

“We would take our little wagons out once a week and go around looking for scrap metal,” she said of her days growing up in Zanesville, Ohio, during WWII and trying to help the war effort. “Then we’d drop it off at school.”

She saw the reports of Hitler’s atrocities and listened to Roosevelt on radio broadcasts.

These conversations triggered something for her. I walked in the kitchen one morning and she was animatedly talking to her older sister – two years older, but we’re not allowed to do the math out loud – and they chatted about food they ate during the war and, apparently, some freeloading relatives who’d occasionally visit from Chicago.

“I was telling Angelique about the Spam and how delicious it was, and she rolled her eyes,” mom said to her sister with a precise description of my reaction. “Remember momma would put it in the oven with brown sugar on it? It was really good.”

She was laughing. And kept talking. I took notes as I eavesdropped, enjoying every moment.

“Remember when the cousins would come? We’d get one thin pork chop, and we’d say, ‘Momma, it’s not fair we only get one pork chop so THEY can eat,’” as she laughed again. “Remember how she would can tomatoes and green beans and the pears from the pear tree. Those were so delicious with cinnamon and sugar.”

Mom was invigorated and then called her brother, the oldest of the five kids. (He went to Michigan law school, which is why she became a Michigan fan. She also liked being a contrarian – my father was a huge Ohio State fan). They talked about the Depression and WWII and shared what they remembered.

“Look what all we’ve lived through,” she said to him.

We talked about polio and if she had known any kids who were stricken. She was in third or fourth grade, a little boy they knew was sick, and they’d write him letters.

“I felt so sorry for him.”

Things have loosened up around here. I’m still vigilant, but no longer paranoid. We talk, I roll my eyes, and we talk some more (and I roll them again and again). The woman, it seems, can tell you the details of every outfit she’s ever worn, and she remembers details from trips taken long, long ago.

Mom likes precision and order, so I’m back to doing things that agitate her, like nudging wall frames and knick-knacks a tad askew, so I can watch her straightening them with a sense of enormous accomplishment.

'Life is different'

Then there’s the Hallmark Channel. I have tremendous disdain for Hallmark movies, and you would, too, if you had to watch as many as I have, some multiple times. The first couple weeks, I’d sit with her.

But I have reached my limit. As I scrolled through the on-screen guide the other night, she was delighted when Hallmark appeared.

“Oh! That’s a Hallmark mystery I haven’t seen yet!” she said, excitedly.

I kept scrolling.

“And you won’t be seeing it now,” I told her, feeling absolutely zero remorse. She pouted.

Angelique doesn't have the same appreciation for Hallmark movies as Cleopatra. (Photo: Courtesy photo)

The last few weeks she decided to watch “Homeland” with me, although she missed the previous seven seasons and the first episodes this year. No worries, she was enthralled and called her sister.

“You need to watch this Home-something show. It’s REALLY good,” mom said.

Eye roll.

This new normal continues to evolve. She’s gone from being upset the few times I’ve left to grocery shop, to no longer worrying. Suddenly, the desire for certain foods has turned her from, “DON’T GO OUT THERE!” to, “Hey, when you go out, can you get me some mint chip Klondike bars, and I’d really like some hot dogs. Oh, and I want jelly beans, too.”

Hot dogs. Jelly Beans. Ice cream bars. The woman eats like a 12-year-old, but how can I argue? She has lived through a lot, she has seen so much. These small things are starting to feel “right” again. She’s eating junk, and I’ve given up policing her intake, and we are back to arguing as we cook Greek dishes together.

“Butter that more!” she ordered while making spanakopita.

“I AMMMMMMMMMMM!”

Sadly, there are no live sports, but Mom watched the NFL Draft for the first time in her life. As the third day was beginning, she asked, “What team did the Michigan player pick last night?” The Michigan player was Josh Uche, selected in the second round, and I tried – again – to explain the draft process. I gave up, she gave up, and she watched her Hallmark movies.

Mom called her brother on Easter. His name is John, but she uses his Greek name – we all do – Yianni. They reminisced and spoke of what the country is going through with the pandemic, and what they’re going through.

“Life is different, Yianni,” she said softly. “It’s really changed.”

Indeed it has. And she’s seen so much of it – life and change.