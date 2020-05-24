Jon Leuer, a center/power forward who spent three seasons with the Pistons, announced his retirement Sunday evening.

Leuer, 31, played with the Pistons from 2016-19 before he was traded just before last June's NBA draft to the Milwaukee Bucks for Tony Snell and a draft pick.

Jon Leuer spent three seasons with the Pistons. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr, Detroit News)

Leuer's time with the Pistons was hampered by injuries, a major factor in his decision to retire. An ankle injury limited Leuer to eight games with the Pistons in 2017-18.

"I love the game of basketball," Leuer posted on Instagram. "I still want to play, but I know deep down it’s not the right decision for my health anymore. The past 3 years I’ve dealt with a number of injuries, including 2 that kept me out this whole season. It’s taken me a while to come to grips with this, but I’m truly at peace with my decision to officially retire."

The 6-foot-10 Leuer was a second-round pick by the Bucks in the 2011 draft out of Wisconsin, and played for five different teams. He averaged 7.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 124 games (including 35 starts) with the Pistons.

He averaged 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in eight NBA seasons.