LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Jon Leuer, a center/power forward who spent three seasons with the Pistons, announced his retirement Sunday evening.

Leuer, 31, played with the Pistons from 2016-19 before he was traded just before last June's NBA draft to the Milwaukee Bucks for Tony Snell and a draft pick.

Leuer's time with the Pistons was hampered by injuries, a major factor in his decision to retire. An ankle injury limited Leuer to eight games with the Pistons in 2017-18.

"I love the game of basketball," Leuer posted on Instagram. "I still want to play, but I know deep down it’s not the right decision for my health anymore. The past 3 years I’ve dealt with a number of injuries, including 2 that kept me out this whole season. It’s taken me a while to come to grips with this, but I’m truly at peace with my decision to officially retire."

The 6-foot-10 Leuer was a second-round pick by the Bucks in the 2011 draft out of Wisconsin, and played for five different teams. He averaged 7.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 124 games (including 35 starts) with the Pistons.

He averaged 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in eight NBA seasons.

View this post on Instagram

I love the game of basketball. I still want to play, but I know deep down it’s not the right decision for my health anymore. The past 3 years I’ve dealt with a number of injuries, including 2 that kept me out this whole season. It’s taken me a while to come to grips with this, but I’m truly at peace with my decision to officially retire. As disappointing as these injuries have been, I’m still thankful for every moment I spent playing the game. Basketball has been the most amazing journey of my life. It’s taken me places I only could’ve dreamed about as a kid. The relationships it brought me mean more than anything. I’ve been able to connect with people from all walks of life and forged lifelong bonds with many of them. What this game has brought me stretches way beyond basketball. I’m grateful for this incredible ride and everyone who helped me along the way. 🙏🏼🙌🏼✌🏼

A post shared by Jon Leuer (@jonleuer30) on