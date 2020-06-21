Justin Jaynes, who is from Richmond, Mich., and went to Olivet College, prevailed in his UFC debut on Saturday, stopping Frank Camacho with strikes in just 41 seconds in Las Vegas.

Jaynes, 30, was named to the card just this week when Matt Frevola was pulled due to a positive coronavirus test of a teammate.

Justin Jaynes (Photo: MMAFighting.com)

Jaynes’ victory is the second-fastest in a debut fight in UFC history.

“Forty-eight hours ago, I was sitting in my room all depressed ... I’m waiting to wake up from a dream right now,” Jaynes told UFC commentator Jon Anik after the right. “The game plan was to hit him harder than he hit me.”

Jaynes, who trains at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, has now won five straight bouts to push his career record to 16-4-0.