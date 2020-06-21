He has two World Series rings and a National League Most Valuable Player Award, and is the author of arguably the most famous home run in Major League Baseball history.

Kirk Gibson now can add a couple Emmys to his trophy case.

Gibson, the legendary Tigers and Dodgers player who now is an analyst for Fox Sports Detroit, took home Emmys on Saturday night for two projects near and dear to his heart as he continues his very public showdown with Parkinson's Disease.

Honored were Fox Sports Detroit's special-event coverage of "Everybody vs. Parkinson's: Gibby's Gala," as well as FSD's community/public service spot, "Everybody vs. Parkinson's." Gibson has launched a public fight against Parkinson's since he was diagnosed in 2015, including an annual fundraising gala.

The awards were part of the Michigan chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Those were two of the 13 Emmys taken home by Fox Sports Detroit, which also won for "The Roar of '84," the documentary of the 1984 World Series-champion Tigers. Longtime FSD fixture John Keating won his 16th Emmy. Former Detroit News staffer Michael Happy was among the FSD recipients.

Winning for best local TV sports anchor was Channel 7's Justin Rose.

The ceremony was held virtually, because of COVID-19.

