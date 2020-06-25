Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Thursday allowing professional sports leagues to resume operations without live audiences in attendance.

The order comes as Major League Baseball plans a 60-game season beginning July 23-24 with players heading to training camps on July 1. The Detroit Tigers will hold their camp at Comerica Park.

The Detroit Tigers will hold their camp at Comerica Park. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

In a statement, Whitmer said the state is ready to "gradually and safely allow professional sports to resume in Michigan."

"While this is an encouraging step in the reopening of our economy, it is critical for athletes to continue social distancing and taking precautions to stay safe," the governor said. "We want to keep our momentum going and keep moving forward, so it’s incumbent on everyone doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Under the new three-page executive order, live audiences aren't allowed except for the staff of the facility at which a sporting event is held and media personnel.

Also, the events must be conducted with a "COVID-19 safety plan that is consistent with any guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services."

Participants must maintain six feet of distance from one another "to the extent compatible with the sporting activity," the order says.

Staff Writer Chris McCosky contributed.