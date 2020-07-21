Cincinnati – Well, that was fun.

For a minute.

The Tigers unloaded on Reds’ left-handed pitching prospect Nick Lodolo, hitting three tape-measure home runs in a row in a five-run second inning Tuesday.

But the Reds countered with five home runs and wound up beating the Tigers 9-7 in the first of two exhibition games at Great American Ballpark.

BOX SCORE: Exhibition, Reds 9, Tigers 7

The Tigers second inning started with doubles by Christin Stewart and Austin Romine. Then came the fireworks.

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) elbow bumps Tucker Barnhart (16) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Photo: Aaron Doster, AP)

Jacoby Jones hit a ball off the left-field foul pole with an exit velocity of 107.1 mph that the computer estimated would’ve traveled 415 feet.

Niko Goodrum, who reached base three times as the Tigers' leadoff hitter, followed with a line drive that landed on the berm in center field, a 405-footer.

Then Jonathan Schoop completed the trifecta with a 412-footer into the second deck in left.

That’s 1,232 feet of home runs. Brandon Dixon added another 400-footer, a solo shot, in the ninth inning.

Non-roster right-hander Dario Agrazal, still on the roster bubble with the Tigers needing to trim seven more players, gave up two home runs in an otherwise strong three innings. He gave up a two-run homer to Freddy Galvis and a solo shot to Tucker Barnhart.

Those were the only hits he allowed.

Former Tiger Nick Castellanos started in right field and batted fifth for the Reds. He took a hit away from Goodrum with a sliding catch in the first inning. At the plate, he took called third strikes in his first two at-bats – against Agrazal and Bryan Garcia, who struck him out on three pitches.

Castellanos, after he grounded out to third in the sixth, singled in the eighth. But he tried to stretch it to a double and got thrown out by Derek Hill, who was playing left field.

The Reds wiped out the Tigers’ 6-3 lead in the fifth inning off another pitcher on the roster bubble. Right-hander David McKay was tagged for a three-run homer by rookie Shogo Akiyama. McKay, whose slider last season was ringing the radar gun at 94 mph, hasn’t had the same velocity.

He was hitting 90-91 Tuesday.

It was another ex-Tiger who broke the tie. Eugenio Suarez bashed a 410-footer into the upper deck in left field off a 93-mph fastball from Beau Burrows, a two-run shot. Jesse Winker also homered off Burrows in the eighth.

The rest of the Tigers relievers pitched well. Garcia (clean 10-pitch inning) , Gregory Soto (fastball hitting 97 mph, 11 pitches and 8 strikes), Kyle Funkhouser (fastball hitting 95) each pitched scoreless innings and Rony Garcia pitched scoreless innings.

Twitter@cmccosky