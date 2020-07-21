Exhibition: Reds 9, Tigers 7
Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) tags out Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop (8) during the fourth inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) tags out Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop (8) during the fourth inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Aaron Doster, AP
Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker (33) hits a solo home run during the eighth inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The Reds won 9-7.
Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker (33) hits a solo home run during the eighth inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The Reds won 9-7. Aaron Doster, AP
Detroit Tigers' Dario Agrazal throws during the second inning.
Detroit Tigers' Dario Agrazal throws during the second inning. Aaron Doster, AP
Cincinnati Reds&#39; Shogo Akiyama (4) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning.
Cincinnati Reds' Shogo Akiyama (4) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning. Aaron Doster, AP
Detroit Tigers' Grayson Greiner (17) is tagged out at home plate by Cincinnati Reds' Tucker Barnhart (16) during the eighth inning of an exhibition baseball game at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The Reds won 9-7.
Detroit Tigers' Grayson Greiner (17) is tagged out at home plate by Cincinnati Reds' Tucker Barnhart (16) during the eighth inning of an exhibition baseball game at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. The Reds won 9-7. Aaron Doster, AP
Cincinnati Reds&#39; Shogo Akiyama (4) hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning.
Cincinnati Reds' Shogo Akiyama (4) hits a three-run home run during the fifth inning. Aaron Doster, AP
Detroit Tigers&#39; Niko Goodrum (28) hits a solo home run during the second inning.
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum (28) hits a solo home run during the second inning. Aaron Doster, AP
Cincinnati Reds&#39; Joey Votto (19) elbow bumps Tucker Barnhart (16) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning.
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) elbow bumps Tucker Barnhart (16) after hitting a solo home run during the third inning. Aaron Doster, AP
Detroit Tigers&#39; JaCoby Jones (21) hits a two-run home run during the second inning.
Detroit Tigers' JaCoby Jones (21) hits a two-run home run during the second inning. Aaron Doster, AP
Cincinnati Reds&#39; Joey Votto (19) dives to field a ball hit by Detroit Tigers&#39; Christin Stewart during the fourth inning.
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) dives to field a ball hit by Detroit Tigers' Christin Stewart during the fourth inning. Aaron Doster, AP
Cincinnati Reds&#39; Phillip Ervin, left, Joey Votto, left middle, Amir Garrett, middle, and Alex Blandino, right, kneel during the national anthem.
Cincinnati Reds' Phillip Ervin, left, Joey Votto, left middle, Amir Garrett, middle, and Alex Blandino, right, kneel during the national anthem. Aaron Doster, AP
Detroit Tigers&#39; Jonathan Schoop (8) hits a solo home run during the second inning of an exhibition.
Detroit Tigers' Jonathan Schoop (8) hits a solo home run during the second inning of an exhibition. Aaron Doster, AP
Cincinnati Reds&#39; Nick Lodolo throws during the second inning
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Lodolo throws during the second inning Aaron Doster, AP
Detroit Tigers&#39; Grayson Greiner (17) is tagged out at home plate by Cincinnati Reds&#39; Tucker Barnhart (16) during the eighth inning
Detroit Tigers' Grayson Greiner (17) is tagged out at home plate by Cincinnati Reds' Tucker Barnhart (16) during the eighth inning Aaron Doster, AP
Cincinnati Reds&#39; Eugenio Suarez (7) celebrates hitting a two-run home run with Joey Votto (19) during the eighth inning. The Reds won 9-7.
Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) celebrates hitting a two-run home run with Joey Votto (19) during the eighth inning. The Reds won 9-7. Aaron Doster, AP
    Cincinnati – Well, that was fun.

    For a minute.

    The Tigers unloaded on Reds’ left-handed pitching prospect Nick Lodolo, hitting three tape-measure home runs in a row in a five-run second inning Tuesday. 

    But the Reds countered with five home runs and wound up beating the Tigers 9-7 in the first of two exhibition games at Great American Ballpark.

    BOX SCORE: Exhibition, Reds 9, Tigers 7

    The Tigers second inning started with doubles by Christin Stewart and Austin Romine. Then came the fireworks.

    Jacoby Jones hit a ball off the left-field foul pole with an exit velocity of 107.1 mph that the computer estimated would’ve traveled 415 feet.

    Niko Goodrum, who reached base three times as the Tigers' leadoff hitter, followed with a line drive that landed on the berm in center field, a 405-footer.

    Then Jonathan Schoop completed the trifecta with a 412-footer into the second deck in left.

    That’s 1,232 feet of home runs. Brandon Dixon added another 400-footer, a solo shot, in the ninth inning. 

    Non-roster right-hander Dario Agrazal, still on the roster bubble with the Tigers needing to trim seven more players, gave up two home runs in an otherwise strong three innings. He gave up a two-run homer to Freddy Galvis and a solo shot to Tucker Barnhart.

    Those were the only hits he allowed.

    Former Tiger Nick Castellanos started in right field and batted fifth for the Reds. He took a hit away from Goodrum with a sliding catch in the first inning. At the plate, he took called third strikes in his first two at-bats – against Agrazal and Bryan Garcia, who struck him out on three pitches.

    Castellanos, after he grounded out to third in the sixth, singled in the eighth. But he tried to stretch it to a double and got thrown out by Derek Hill, who was playing left field.

    The Reds wiped out the Tigers’ 6-3 lead in the fifth inning off another pitcher on the roster bubble. Right-hander David McKay was tagged for a three-run homer by rookie Shogo Akiyama. McKay, whose slider last season was ringing the radar gun at 94 mph, hasn’t had the same velocity.

    He was hitting 90-91 Tuesday.

    It was another ex-Tiger who broke the tie. Eugenio Suarez bashed a 410-footer into the upper deck in left field off a 93-mph fastball from Beau Burrows, a two-run shot. Jesse Winker also homered off Burrows in the eighth.

    The rest of the Tigers relievers pitched well. Garcia (clean 10-pitch inning) , Gregory Soto (fastball hitting 97 mph, 11 pitches and 8 strikes), Kyle Funkhouser (fastball hitting 95) each pitched scoreless innings and Rony Garcia pitched scoreless innings.

    Twitter@cmccosky

