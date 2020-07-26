Cincinnati — Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire was still beating himself up a little bit Sunday for the home run Reds catcher Curt Casali hit off Tyler Alexander in the seventh inning Saturday — a homer that erased the Tigers short-lived 4-3 lead.

He’s used the lefty Alexander to navigate through a patch of left-handed hitters in the sixth and seventh innings, which he did getting Mike Moustakas, Shogo Akiyama and Freddy Galvis.

“Alexander pitched so well,” Gardenhire said. “We just wanted to get him through one more batter. He was locating so well, but that one pitch came back over the plate and they got him. It makes you feel sick to your stomach.”

Alexander was one out from completing two scoreless innings when the right-handed hitting Casali jumped two-seamer and hit it out to right field. Gardenhire was still second-guessing himself, he had right-hander Bryan Garcia ready in the bullpen, when he came to the mound to take Alexander out.

That’s when got a little straight-talk from catcher Austin Romine.

“I go to the mound and take the ball from Alexander and I said, ‘Well,, we took a gamble,’” Gardenhire said. “Just trying to get past that guy so we don’t have Bryan facing all those lefties and it didn’t work out. Romine said, ‘Gardy that was the right thing. That was the only pitch he let drift over the plate.’

“Love having a catcher who you can have those kinds of conversations with. He let me know he was still throwing the ball good. But I still felt terrible."

Alexander was in the hunt for a rotation spot through camp, possibly in tandem with Michael Fulmer, but Gardenhire and pitching coach Rick Anderson have decided he’s more valuable working multiple innings out of the bullpen.

“Him and (Gregory) Soto out there are our only lefties, so you need to have that,” Gardenhire said. “That’s probably how we’re going to end up using him, just as we did (Saturday). When their (opponent) stacks their lineup with a bunch of lefties, we can put him in after somebody and he’ll give you two or three innings and hold the ballgame.

“Soto, who is throwing it really good right now, will go in shorter situations.”

Moustakas out

The Reds placed second baseman Mike Moustakas on the injured list before the game. No injury was listed, but manager David Bell said before the game he'd been scratched because, "he wasn't feeling well."

The Reds on Saturday placed designated hitter Matt Davidson on the injured list, and in the COVID-19 protocol.

Opening Day in Detroit

ROYALS AT TIGERS

Series: Four games, Monday-Thursday, Comerica Park, Detroit

First pitch: All four games at 7:10

TV/radio: All four games on FSD/97.1

Probables: Monday — LHP Mike Montgomery (0-0) vs. RHP Michael Fulmer (0-0); Tuesday — TBA vs. RHP Dario Agrazal (0-0); Wednesday — LHP Danny Duffy (0-1, 4.15) vs. LHP Matthew Boyd (0-1, 7.10); Thursday — RHP Brady Singer (0-0) vs. RHP Ivan Nova (0-0, 5.40)

Scouting report

►Montgomery, Royals: He beat the Tigers twice last season after being traded by the Cubs. He shut them out over seven innings and struck out 12 at Comerica Park and then beat them again in September, giving up a run in 5.2 innings.

►Fulmer, Tigers: This will be the former A.L. rookie of the year’s first start in 22 months, since September of 2018. He will be deployed as an opener in his first few starts, expected to go a maximum of three innings.

