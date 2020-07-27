Detroit finally hosts Tigers homer opener without fans in stands
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera singles in the first inning to no cheering, but that of his teammates inside nearly-empty Comerica Park stadium on the latest (July 27, 2020) and strangest home opener ever in Detroit due to the lack of fans as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.
Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera singles in the first inning to no cheering, but that of his teammates inside nearly-empty Comerica Park stadium on the latest (July 27, 2020) and strangest home opener ever in Detroit due to the lack of fans as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Fans watch the Tigers home opener from outside the centerfield fence.
Fans watch the Tigers home opener from outside the centerfield fence. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Benjamin Hamilton, 7, of Taylor sits on his father's Scott Hamilton's shoulders to watch the Tigers home opener against the Royals outside the fence at Comerica Park.
Benjamin Hamilton, 7, of Taylor sits on his father's Scott Hamilton's shoulders to watch the Tigers home opener against the Royals outside the fence at Comerica Park. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' JaCoby Jones reacts after his three-run home run with teammates Cameron Maybin (4) and Victor Reyes (25) in the second inning.
Tigers' JaCoby Jones reacts after his three-run home run with teammates Cameron Maybin (4) and Victor Reyes (25) in the second inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tiger fans Corey Davis, 24, of Redford Township jumps into the arms of Eric Aaro, 29, also of Redford Township, after Jacoby Jones blasted a three-run homer in the 2nd inning during the Tigers home opener at Comerica Park, Monday.
Tiger fans Corey Davis, 24, of Redford Township jumps into the arms of Eric Aaro, 29, also of Redford Township, after Jacoby Jones blasted a three-run homer in the 2nd inning during the Tigers home opener at Comerica Park, Monday. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers' JaCoby Jones reacts after his three-run home run at home plate with teammates Cameron Maybin (4) and Victor Reyes (25) in the second inning.
Tigers' JaCoby Jones reacts after his three-run home run at home plate with teammates Cameron Maybin (4) and Victor Reyes (25) in the second inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tiger fans Corey Davis, 24, of Redford Township jumps into the arms of Eric Aaro, 29, also of Redford Township, after Jacoby Jones blasted a three-run homer in the 2nd inning during the Tigers home opener at Comerica Park, Monday.
Tiger fans Corey Davis, 24, of Redford Township jumps into the arms of Eric Aaro, 29, also of Redford Township, after Jacoby Jones blasted a three-run homer in the 2nd inning during the Tigers home opener at Comerica Park, Monday. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers and Royals players stand during the national anthem.
Tigers and Royals players stand during the national anthem. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
David Willis, 60, of Detroit, watches the pregame players warm up from the center-field fence of Comerica Park as Tigers fans prepare for home opener at Comerica Park in downtown Detroit, Monday, July 27, 2020. Willis said he has been doing this for the last 10 years from the same spot
David Willis, 60, of Detroit, watches the pregame players warm up from the center-field fence of Comerica Park as Tigers fans prepare for home opener at Comerica Park in downtown Detroit, Monday, July 27, 2020. Willis said he has been doing this for the last 10 years from the same spot Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer delivers a pitch in the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer delivers a pitch in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer makes a pick off attempt in the first inning.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer makes a pick off attempt in the first inning. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera bats in the first inning inside an empty Comerica Park stadium in Detroit.
Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera bats in the first inning inside an empty Comerica Park stadium in Detroit. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Surrounded by empty seats on home opener, Tigers and Royals players stand during the national anthem.
Surrounded by empty seats on home opener, Tigers and Royals players stand during the national anthem. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer throws the first pitch in the first inning in front of no fans in a nearly empty stadium on the strangest Opening Day game ever in Detroit.
Tigers pitcher Michael Fulmer throws the first pitch in the first inning in front of no fans in a nearly empty stadium on the strangest Opening Day game ever in Detroit. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A flag flies for Al Kaline during pregame ceremony.
A flag flies for Al Kaline during pregame ceremony. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Marcia Wolford, left, and her husband, Mark, of Portage, Ohio play catch in front of the gate behind the big Tiger statue before the game.
Marcia Wolford, left, and her husband, Mark, of Portage, Ohio play catch in front of the gate behind the big Tiger statue before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Kansas City Royals take batting practice inside an almost empty Comerica Park on home opener in Detroit, July 27, 2020.
The Kansas City Royals take batting practice inside an almost empty Comerica Park on home opener in Detroit, July 27, 2020. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
&nbsp;Lindsay Stanek, 22, of Detroit and her mom Kathy Stanek, 53, of Annapolis, Md., celebrate home opener with a toast of tequila at the Tin Roof bar.
 Lindsay Stanek, 22, of Detroit and her mom Kathy Stanek, 53, of Annapolis, Md., celebrate home opener with a toast of tequila at the Tin Roof bar. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
David Walls, 70, of Warren, shops for Tigers gear at the Gameday Detroit shop.
David Walls, 70, of Warren, shops for Tigers gear at the Gameday Detroit shop. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Andrew Anderlie, 33, of Oxford, plays Wiffle ball in a parking lot prior to the Tigers home opener at Comerica Park. This is Anderlie&#39;s 27th home opener.
Andrew Anderlie, 33, of Oxford, plays Wiffle ball in a parking lot prior to the Tigers home opener at Comerica Park. This is Anderlie's 27th home opener. Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jim Gilliland, from left, and his sons Walter, 11, Evan, 13, and daughter Jordan, 11, all of Memphis, Tenn., head back to their vehicle after buying Tigers merchandise at the gift store during their family vacation. 'We're from Memphis visiting Michigan for our summer vacation, so we thought we'd visit Comerica Park on Opening Day. Even though we can't go to the game, we decided to check it out," Jim said.
Jim Gilliland, from left, and his sons Walter, 11, Evan, 13, and daughter Jordan, 11, all of Memphis, Tenn., head back to their vehicle after buying Tigers merchandise at the gift store during their family vacation. 'We're from Memphis visiting Michigan for our summer vacation, so we thought we'd visit Comerica Park on Opening Day. Even though we can't go to the game, we decided to check it out," Jim said. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tigers fan Todd Faber, of Melvindale, talks to Comerica Park employees at the ticket booths outside the stadium before visiting the gift shop. Very few fans were seen around Comerica Park, early Monday afternoon, hours before the Tigers' home opener on Monday, July 27, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic no fans were allowed inside to watch the game against the Kansas City Royals.
Tigers fan Todd Faber, of Melvindale, talks to Comerica Park employees at the ticket booths outside the stadium before visiting the gift shop. Very few fans were seen around Comerica Park, early Monday afternoon, hours before the Tigers' home opener on Monday, July 27, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic no fans were allowed inside to watch the game against the Kansas City Royals. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A tribute to Al Kaline is displayed on the marquis of the Fox Theatre in Detroit before the Tigers' home opener at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 27, 2020.
A tribute to Al Kaline is displayed on the marquis of the Fox Theatre in Detroit before the Tigers' home opener at Comerica Park in Detroit on July 27, 2020. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
David Willis, 60, of Detroit, watches the pregame players warm up from the center-field fence of Comerica Park as Tigers fans prepare for home opener at Comerica Park in downtown Detroit, Monday, July 27, 2020. Willis said he has been doing this for the last 10 years from the same spot
David Willis, 60, of Detroit, watches the pregame players warm up from the center-field fence of Comerica Park as Tigers fans prepare for home opener at Comerica Park in downtown Detroit, Monday, July 27, 2020. Willis said he has been doing this for the last 10 years from the same spot Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — The Kansas City Royals were all about killing storylines Monday night.

    It was the Tigers’ home opener, there was a heart-tugging pregame memorial for Tigers’ legend Al Kaline, who died April 6, it was right-hander Michael Fulmer’s return start after missing 22 months, it was the long-awaited major-league debuts of pitchers Kyle Funkhouser and Beau Burrows — all shot to bits.

    The Royals, after falling behind 5-1, slugged a franchise record-tying six home runs, two by Maikel Franco, batted around in a six-run fourth inning and beat the Tigers 14-6 in their first home opener under the lights in 40 years.

    BOX SCORE: Royals 14, Tigers 6

    Not quite the storybook outing Fulmer was looking for after his determined battle to return from major knee surgery and Tommy John surgery. After a scoreless first inning, he was tagged for home runs by Franco in the second, a two-run home run by Whit Merrifield and a solo home run by Salvador Perez in the third.

    Scheduled to go just three innings, manager Ron Gardenhire pulled him after he walked Ryan O’Hearn with two outs in the third. He was at 47 pitches.

    The results, though, matter less right now than him being back.

    “Just really happy for him,” Jordy Mercer said. “It’s been a long road. Anybody who’s been around this game knows that injuries are part of the game and he’s certainly been there and done that. He’s checked a lot of those boxes, for sure.

    “But he’s cleared that hurdle now and he’s ready to go. I couldn’t be happier for him. It’s a huge accomplishment to get back.”

    Pitching coach Rick Anderson, in an interview with Tigers’ broadcaster Dan Dickerson, said Fulmer will be an opener the rest of the year, meaning his starts will be limited to three innings.

    Funkhouser, whom the Tigers drafted in 2015, got knocked around in the fourth — doubles to Franchy Cordero and Merrifield, two-run single to Ryan O’Hearn and he walked two, as well.

    Burrows, the club’s first-round pick and a former No. 1 prospect, relieved him with two-on and two-out and the first batter he faced, Franco, hit a 92-mph fastball onto the top of the bullpen roof in left-center. Five of the six runs in the fourth were on Funkhouser’s leger.

    Burrows ended up going 2⅓ innings. Besides the Franco homer, he also gave up a two-run shot to Jorge Soler.

    Another prospect, right-hander Anthony Castro, just recalled from the taxi squad, made his big-league debut in the ninth and gave up a two-run home run to Brett Phillips.

    The last time the Tigers had at least three pitchers debut in the same game -- 2002 when Jeremy Bonderman, Wil Ledezma, Matt Roney and Chris Spurling debuted.

    There was one successful (non-MLB) debut for the Tigers on this night. Right-hander Carson Fulmer, claimed off waivers from the White Sox, pitched a scoreless seventh, allowing only a two-out walk. His fastball sat at 93 but he effectively mixed in a curve ball and what Statcast was reading as a change-up (86 mph) that may have been his cutter.

    The Tigers chased Royals starter Mike Montgomery with a five-run second inning. The big blow being a three-run home run by JaCoby Jones, his second in three games. Niko Goodrum tripled and scored in the inning.

    Victor Reyes hit his first home run of the season, staying back on an 0-2 breaking ball and hitting it the opposite way into the seats in right field. Impressive that he could do that, since the Royals pitcher, right-hander Josh Staumont, was throwing 99-mph fastballs.

    Bittersweet night for Royals rookie lefty Foster Griffin, too. Making his big-league debut, on his 25th birthday, he got five outs before having to leave with a left forearm strain.

    It was, honestly, that kind of night.

    Twitter@cmccosky  

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE