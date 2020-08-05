Detroit — If this was 2017, Niko Goodrum would probably be an emotional wreck right now.

In an 0-for-13 skid, with just five hits and 16 strikeouts in 36 plate appearances, having an unexpected four-day break would be torture. The best thing about baseball, every player will tell you, is that when you are struggling, you usually have a chance to get right the next day.

Now he’s got four days to stew on it.

“It can be a challenge,” the Tigers’ switch-hitting shortstop said. “We did live BP (batting practice) today just keeping us ready for this Pittsburgh series (starting Friday). It’s different, of course, in these times where you are playing games and then you are not playing for four days straight. Everyone is adjusting to it.”

Back in 2017, or even when he debuted with the Tigers in 2018, he was far less equipped to handle this as calmly as he appears to be now.

“Getting up here in 2017, first year in the big leagues, you are just trying to find your way and make a mark,” Goodrum said. “Fast-forward to now and it’s just baseball. Instead of, like in 2017, you’re dealing with emotions. You are making your debut. How do I fit in? What do I do to stay here?

“Now it’s, I’m here. You’ve got that confidence and now everything gets back to baseball…just lock in and focus on what you’ve got to do.”

These are tough times for hitters, not just for Goodrum. As an article in Baseball Prospectus pointed out, the major league’s aggregate slash-line through Monday was .233/.315/.399. The .280 average on balls put in play would be a record low if it stayed there.

Clearly, with the three-month break and the accelerated second training camp, hitters are still trying to find their rhythm and timing at the plate. Goodrum is feeling the full effects of that.

“It goes in stretches where you might not see the ball well,” Goodrum said. “It’s kind of that. Just keep working, stay in the cage, keep trying to get good pitches to swing at and hit.

“It’s really a combination of things. But we’ll get that going. I will get things going.”

Another indication of Goodrum’s timing being off — he is hitting 74 points lower against fastballs than he did a year ago (.214 from .288) and he has swung and missed at 50% of the breaking balls (sliders and curveballs) he’s seen.

“It’s not anything mechanical,” Goodrum said. “It’s just getting back to me being me and doing me. Just getting back to how I was in spring training, seeing it well and putting good swings on it.”

One thing that’s not a factor in his sluggish start offensively is the transition to everyday shortstop — which he has handled seamlessly, thus far.

“Defense is something that can show up every day,” Goodrum said. “That’s all about you working your tail off and staying focused and communicating. If the bat is not going right now, you can always play defense. That’s what is going on for me.

"Until the bat heats up, I’m always going to play the heck out of the defense.”

The Tigers, trying to keep their pitchers sharp, took multiple rounds of live batting practice Wednesday and are likely to do the same Thursday. With the four days off, for example, Friday starter Matthew Boyd and possible Saturday starter Spencer Turnbull (not yet determined) will be working on nine days of rest.

Michael Fulmer hasn’t pitched since July 27.

So pitchers and hitters both are trying to stave off rust.

“I just try to control what I can control,” Goodrum said. “If we have four days off without playing games, then do something to get better every day. I use these four days to reflect on what I can do, how much work I can get in defensively and hitting.

“Just use the time wisely and take advantage of it.”

