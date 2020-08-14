Northville Downs has live horse racing for first time in 2020

Northville Downs re-opened for business Friday, with live standardbred races for the first time in 2020.

Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's latest executive order, the track was allowed to reopen but with limited capacity in the grandstand, bar and restaurant.

Capacity will be capped at 15%, or about 896 people. More than 100 tables, 500 chairs and 200 televisions were removed from the grounds.

All patrons must wear face masks at all times, and social-distancing and glass shields will be in place at the betting lines. Everyone who enters the grounds is subject to a health screening and a temperature check.

Track officials also announced there will be enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols, as well as hand-sanitation stations throughout the grounds.

“We’re requiring the track and the racing teams to limit personal interactions to what is required run a live race meeting safely,” said Richard S. Kalm, executive director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

“This level of care also must be extended to fans who visit the track.”

Northville Downs was supposed to start its live-racing season March 20, with 52 race dates. Friday was to now be its first; it will have racing every Friday and Saturday through season's end. That means race fans can bet on the Kentucky Derby, which was pushed back this year to Saturday, Sept. 5.

The race track offers betting on live racing as well as simulcast races run across the country.

Northville Downs' reopening follows those of the three Detroit casinos, which got back to business this month following more than five months of being shut down.

The Detroit casinos, likewise, are limited to 15% capacity.

