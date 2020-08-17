Lions add free-agent running back Jonathan Williams

The Detroit News

The Detroit Lions signed free-agent running back Jonathan Williams and waived Wes Hills, the team announced Monday.

Williams, 26, was with the Indianapolis Colts last season, appearing in nine games. He had 49 rushing attempts for 235 yards and one touchdown.

Williams was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round in 2016 out of Arkansas. He was with the Bills in 2016 and the New Orleans Saints in 2018.

In 23 NFL games Williams has 79 carries, 329 yards and two TD.

Terms of Williams’ contract were not released.

