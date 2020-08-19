Lake St. Clair hosts major bass-fishing tournament this week; ESPN2 will have coverage

Eighty-five of the nation's best anglers will hit the waters on Lake St. Clair starting Thursday, for a four-day, elite, Bassmaster tournament.

This will be the eighth time B.A.S.S. has competed on Lake St. Clair since 1994, most recently last year, when Minnesota's Seth Feider reeled in 15 fish over three days for a total weight of 77 pounds, 15 ounces.

Much of this year's tournament will be televised, some on ESPN2, as the anglers use the COVID-19 alterations to offer tips and techniques to viewers.

“I want our broadcasts to be entertaining and educational for anglers of all levels whether it’s the first or 100th event they have watched,” Elite Series pro Brandon Palaniuk said.

“That’s why I do my best to explain what I’m seeing out there in the moment.”

Lake St. Clair is considered one of the best bass-fishing water bodies in the country, ranked No. 4 by Bassmaster Magazine in a recent issue.

TV coverage

Thursday: 7-10 a.m., ESPN3; 8:30-10 a.m., ESPN2; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN3

Friday: 7-10 a.m., ESPN3; 8:30-10 a.m., ESPN2; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN3

Saturday: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN3

Sunday: 8-11 a.m., ESPN3; noon-3 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN3

