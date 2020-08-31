Tigers take a flier on right-hander Dereck Rodriguez, Pudge's son

Detroit – The Tigers claimed right-handed pitcher Dereck Rodriguez off waivers from the San Francisco Giants Monday and assigned him to their alternate site in Toledo.

Rodriguez, 28, is the son of Hall-of-Fame catcher and former Tiger Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez.

He was designated for assignment by the Giants this weekend after he made two appearances in relief this season. The second was a disastrous five-run, seven-hit outing against the Athletics on Aug. 16.

Rodriguez made his debut in 2018 and in 19 starts posted a 6-4 record with a 2.81 ERA in 118 innings. He hasn’t been that effective since, posting an ERA just under 6.00 last season, allowing 23 home runs and 39 walks in 103 innings.

He features a four-seam fastball (93-94 mph), curveball and cutter. He has above-average spin rates on both the curve (2,856 rpm) and cutter (2,464 rpm).

The Tigers had a couple of open spots in their 60-man player pool after they shut down pitching prospects Alex Faedo and Matt Manning with forearm strains. The 40-man roster is now full, too — with Daz Cameron, Dario Agrazal and Jordan Zimmermann all on the long-term injured list.

