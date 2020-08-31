Tigers trade Cameron Maybin to Cubs for shortstop Zack Short

Detroit – Cameron Maybin’s third stint with the Tigers ends just like his first two – by being traded away.

The Tigers traded Maybin, 33, to the Cubs, just ahead of the 4 p.m. Monday trade deadline, for minor-league utility infielder Zack Short, 25.

Short, a 17th round pick in 2016, has hit .241 with .377 on-base percentage in four minor-league seasons. He got to Triple-A last season. He’s played second, shortstop and third base at every level. He did hit 17 home runs at Double-A in 2018.

The Cubs and Tigers are making a habit of these last-minute deals. They swung a trade for Nick Castellanos right at the deadline last year.

Maybin hadn’t really got on track with the Tigers this time around. He battled a quad injury and hit .244 in 14 games. He was, though, an important presence in the clubhouse, instrumental in keeping the club together during the nine-game losing streak.

Maybin was previously traded before the 2008 season in the Miguel Cabrera deal. He was traded again in 2016 for Victor Alcantara.

