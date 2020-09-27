Tigers give Miguel Cabrera a 'well-deserved' day off vs. Royals

Kansas City, Mo. — You had to take a double-take when the Tigers released the starting lineup for what could be the season finale Sunday.

A name was missing. A name that had been on the lineup card in all 57 games and in the starting lineup for 56 of them. Miguel Cabrera was not listed.

“Miggy is getting a well-deserved day off,” interim manager Lloyd McClendon said. “This guy has toed the rubber every day and he’s never asked for anything. We talked last night and he said it would be nice if he could get today off, then if we have to play (Monday), he will be ready.”

Cabrera, if his season is over, finishes with a .250/.329/.417 slash line, with 10 home runs and 35 RBIs. But, more encouraging, over his last 127 plate appearances (32 games) he hit .310/.378/.496 — hitting six home runs and knocking in 24 runs in that span.

He will go into the 2021 season 13 home runs shy of 500 and 134 hits short of 3,000.

The Tigers likely will board the plane home Sunday afternoon without knowing if their season is over. Their fate is tied to St. Louis Cardinals, who played the Brewers on Sunday afternoon. If the Cardinals win and clinch a playoff spot, the Tigers season will have ended in Kansas City.

If the Cardinals lose, then at least one of the two make-up games with the Tigers will have to be played Monday at Comerica Park.

“We are just going to go out and try to win a game today,” McClendon said. “There’s nothing else we can do. Everybody is flying back to Detroit and we will probably find out on the plane if we’re playing Monday.”

If the Tigers do play Monday, rookie Casey Mize will get the start in the first game. McClendon said he and pitching coach Rick Anderson would figure out the pitching plan for Game 2 if it was necessary.

The Tigers activated infielder Sergio Alcantara off the taxi squad, taking the roster spot vacated when Willi Castro went on the injured list Saturday. Castro strained his shoulder during an at-bat in the second inning.

Alcantara got the start at second base Sunday.

Harold Castro, who left the game Saturday with back stiffness, was available Sunday “only in an emergency,” McClendon said.

