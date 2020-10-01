Detroit Grand Prix expands to two weekends at Belle Isle in 2021

Racing will return to Detroit’s Belle Isle next June with a unique twist over back-to-back weekends.

The Detroit Grand Prix, canceled this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will hold its doubleheader “Dual in Detroit” races next June 12-13 on the Belle Isle street course, the first races after the Indianapolis 500 on May 30. The 17-race IndyCar series schedule was released Thursday.

But the Grand Prix is expanding the racing options and will host the IMSA SportsCar Championship series during the previous weekend on June 4-5. It is the first time the Detroit Grand Prix will be held over two weekends. The IMSA series has traditionally shared the weekend with the IndyCar doubleheader on the 2.3-mile Belle Isle street circuit.

“It was unfortunate that we were not able to host the Detroit Grand Prix in 2020 due to COVID-19, but we are so excited to welcome fans back to Belle Isle in 2021 with not one, but two great weekends of racing and family entertainment,” Grand Prix chairman Bud Denker said in a release.

“The first weekend in June will be a sports car celebration with the exotic cars of IMSA. We will continue the tradition of the Dual in Detroit IndyCar doubleheader the following weekend as we showcase Belle Isle, along with Detroit and Windsor, to a national audience through back-to-back days of network television coverage.”

The news of IndyCar’s return to Detroit comes a day after NASCAR released its schedule revealing Michigan International Speedway has lost one of its two traditional summer events. There will be no June NASCAR race at MIS and only one Cup Series race on Aug. 22.

