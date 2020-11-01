American Coney Island, Zingerman's owners bring taste of Detroit to Vegas' newest casino, Circa

Las Vegas — Derek and Greg Stevens have long brought a touch of Detroit to Downtown Las Vegas, and that hasn't stopped with the brothers' newest property, Circa.

Circa Resort & Casino, the first new casino in Downtown Las Vegas since 1980 and the first anywhere in Vegas since 2009, which opened last week, continues to pay homage to the Stevens' brothers home. They grew up in Grosse Pointe, and are big fans of Detroit sports teams.

"I've always tried to remember my hometown," Derek Stevens said.

Circa, the 1.25-million-square-foot property that takes up a whole city block just off Fremont Street, brings a touch of The Strip to Downtown Vegas, with its luxury feel.

But it also brings a touch — and a taste — of Detroit, with two of its signature restaurants operated by Michigan folks.

Victory Burger & Wings, which overlooks Circa's pièce de résistance, its sportsbook, is co-owned by siblings Grace Keros and Chris Sotiropoulos, the co-owners of American Coney Island in downtown Detroit.

They also operate an American Coney Island in one of the Stevens' brothers other Vegas casinos, The D.

The idea for Victory Burger began during a conversation at the Long Bar at The D, where Derek Stevens is known to hold court at his own personalized slot machine.

"After some sodas," said Sotiropoulos, "we grabbed a napkin and tried to figure this out."

Keros, a former state basketball champion at Okemos, and Sotiropoulos are taking week turns in Vegas, while the other is in Detroit.

The Vegas menu features a Detroit staple, the olive burger, and also some creative shakes, like blends of Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Captain Crunch Berries.

The Michigan State fans also like to point out the score on the scoreboard that hangs above the dining area — 27 guest, 23 home, which astute football fans will recognize as the final score from the 2015 Michigan State-Michigan game, otherwise known as the "Trouble with the Snap" game.

One of the other signature restaurants at Circa is Saginaw's Delicatessen, which is owned by Paul Saginaw, the co-founder of Zingerman's in Ann Arbor.

Zingerman's won't take its brand out of Ann Arbor, but Zingerman's fans will see similarities — like the sheer size of the sandwiches — at Saginaw's.

"Sure," said Saginaw, "it's in my DNA."

The relationship here started with a cold call (or a cold email) from Derek Stevens to Saginaw. Stevens attended the University of Michigan, and was a frequent customer of Zingerman's. He wanted that in Vegas, and Saginaw was intrigued. Their partnership started with Zingerman's coffee at The D; the launching of Circa brought Saginaw on board for his first deli outside of Michigan.

"My entire career in the food business, I've always wanted to open something in Las Vegas," said Saginaw, who friends say is a big craps man. "In fact, growing up, I wanted to be the food and beverage manager of a casino and live on the top floor in a suite."

Saginaw also operates Jackpots Cafe in Circa, and Saginaw, Keros and Sotiropoulos are jointly operating the food service for Circa's Stadium Swim — the casino's three-level pool setup, which is accompanied by a three-story TV.

Circa, the Stevens brothers' third Vegas casino, also features the largest sportsbook in the world, with 1,000 stadium-style seats — so big, it requires an escalator. It's TV screen features 78 million pixels.

There's one more nod to Detroit there. High above the sportsbook, there's overhang seating, a tribute to the right-field upper deck at old Tiger Stadium.

"I always loved that right-field overhang," Derek Stevens said. "That touch of Detroit was something kind of special for us."

