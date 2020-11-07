Tigers add three to Hinch's coaching staff, including two recent World Series winners

Detroit – AJ Hinch’s first Tigers’ coaching staff is just about complete.

On Saturday, the Tigers announced the additions of:

►Hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh, former White Sox assistant hitting coach.

►Bench coach George Lombard, former Dodgers first base coach.

►Third base coach Chip Hale, former Nationals bench coach and third base coach.

"We are thrilled to add these experienced baseball men who bring a diverse range of expertise to our major league staff," general manager Al Avila said. "Each of them has worked with high-level talent in their careers and have a track record of cultivating winning players."

They join pitching coach Chris Fetter, assistant pitching coach/bulllpen coach Juan Nieves, first base and infield coach Ramon Santiago and quality control coach Josh Paul.

"Adding coaches with high levels of experience both in developing teams and leading in the postseason, is important as we establish a culture of winning baseball here in Detroit," Hinch said. "I'm confident these three additions will complement what's already a strong coaching staff. We are excited to being working with the players soon."

Coolbaugh, 54, was previously the hitting coach with the Rangers and Orioles before being hired by the White Sox last season.

Lombard, 45, fresh off a world championship run with the Dodgers, played for the Tigers briefly in 2002. He was also interviewed by the Tigers for the manager job last month.

Hale, 55, who was part of the Nationals world championship run in 2019 —beating Hinch’s Astros in seven games — has had coaching stops with the Mets, Athletics and Diamondbacks. He was the manager in Arizona in 2015-2016.

After serving as the bench coach in 2019, Nationals manager Dave Martinez moved him to third base coach. Then after the 2020 season, after Martinez got a contract extension, Hale was informed his contract would not be renewed.

