UM's Cade McNamara suffers injury, Joe Milton comes in at quarterback

Ann Arbor — Michigan redshirt freshman Cade McNamara took first-team snaps in warmup and got the start at quarterback against Penn State at Michigan Stadium.

McNamara completed 4-of-5 passes for 25 yards before suffering an injury and was replaced by Joe Milton.

Receiver Giles Jackson, named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the triple-overtime win at Rutgers last Saturday night, will miss today's game because of injury.

Also out with injury are starting linebacker Cam McGrone and kicker Quinn Nordin. Right tackle Jalen Mayfield (high ankle sprain) is missing his fourth game this season and center Andrew Vastardis is missing his second game with injury.

Among those back from injury are starting defensive end Kwity Paye, who missed the last two games, and left tackle Ryan Hayes, who missed the last three.

Safety Brad Hawkins, who left last week's game with an apparent shoulder issue, is in uniform today.

