Michigan Sports Hall of Fame to reveal 2020 class Dec. 16; induction ceremony set for 2021

The Michigan Sports Hall of Fame will unveil its 2020 class — just under the wire.

Six living members and nine in all will be revealed at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 on Fox Sports Detroit, the Hall of Fame announced this weekend.

FSD will have interviews with the six living members, who will be inducted in a ceremony in the fall of 2021. This year's ceremony, which had been set for October, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The induction ceremony is the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame's biggest fundraiser of the year.

There will not be a new class in 2021.

"We want the 2020 class to stand on its own at an induction event," said Jordan Field, Detroit Tigers director of player relations and the Detroit Tigers Foundation, who is president of the Hall of Fame board.

The list of finalists was unveiled in April, and put to a fan vote. Among the notable names on the ballot: Lions legend Calvin Johnson, Pistons greats Chauncey Billups and Richard Hamilton, controversial Fab Five member Chris Webber, the Red Wings' Igor Larionov, and Pudge Rodriguez, who kickstarted the Tigers' renaissance. The amateur category also included names like Shane Battier, Drew Henson and Lorenzo White.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984