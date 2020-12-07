Jim Harbaugh meets with team, plans Michigan football practices Monday and Tuesday

There may be a shred of optimism in Ann Arbor that the Michigan-Ohio State game Saturday at Ohio Stadium will happen.

Michigan returned to practice Monday, the earliest it could, after pausing all in-person football activities a week ago because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The Wolverines canceled their game against Maryland last Saturday, triggering the possibility the annual rivalry game with Ohio State would also be canceled.

"Medical has cleared the team to begin limited workouts," Michigan football spokesman Dave Ablauf said Monday afternoon in a text to reporters.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh met with his team on Monday afternoon, two sources told The Detroit News, and Harbaugh's plan is to practice Monday and Tuesday.

The program was awaiting further COVID-19 test results on Sunday and Monday and those will factor into whether Michigan will be able to play Saturday. Harbaugh stressed last week during a news conference that the ultimate decision rests with the medical staff.

There were 14 positive results among Michigan athletes between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4, according to a weekly release from the athletic department last Friday. The only teams currently playing and being tested are football, men’s and women’s basketball and men’s ice hockey. There were 2,562 athletes and staff tested, with 15 positive results. That includes one staff member. A report from the Associated Press last Thursday indicated at least 12 football players had tested positive.

Dr. Sami Rifat, Michigan’s medical director, appearing in a Michigan-produced video last week regarding the team's COVID-19-related pause, was asked what would need to happen for the football team to resume in-person activities.

“I like to see a good two to three days of us trending in the right direction before we feel comfortable getting people back together," Rifat said. "We are, I feel, incredibly responsive. We have a great deal of support across the university. So we get this information, it seems like real time, so I feel like we’re able to act quickly and hopefully mitigate spread. When it’s safe to go back, we hope to act quickly in that as well.”

Michigan is 2-4 and Ohio State is 5-0 and No. 4 in the College Football Rankings. The Big Ten has a six-game threshold for teams to qualify for the Big Ten championship. This would be the 117th meeting of Michigan vs. Ohio State, which after a brief hiatus has been played every since 1918.

Ohio State has dominated the rivalry the past two decades. The Buckeyes have won 15 of 16, including the last eight straight.