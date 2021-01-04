Arm soreness ends winter ball early for Tigers outfielder Daz Cameron

Detroit — The Tigers on Monday announced that outfielder Daz Cameron has cut his short his stint in the Puerto Rican Winter League because of soreness in his right arm.

“Daz experienced arm discomfort while working out with his winter league team," said a statement from head athletic trainer Doug Teter, released through the Tigers media-relations department.

"He has returned to the United States for further evaluation and to prepare for spring training."

Cameron, who will turn 24 on Jan. 15, made his big-league debut and played in 17 games for the Tigers last September. He had played in just two games for the Mayaguez club, going 0-for-7 with four strikeouts in nine plate appearances.

He is being examined by Tigers’ medical staff in Lakeland, Florida.

