Tigers strike early, sign two 17-year-old international shortstops, outfielder

Detroit — The Tigers have locked up the top two international prospects on their wish list.

According to MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez, the Tigers on Friday signed a pair of shortstops — 17-year-old Dominican Cristian Santana and 17-year-old Venezuelan Abel Bastides.

The Tigers signed Santana, a slick-fielding, right-handed hitter ranked No. 14 on MLB.com’s international prospect list, for a franchise-record $2.95 million, eclipsing the $2.85 million for Roberto Campos in 2019.

Bastides, a switch-hitter ranked No. 27, was signed for $1.175 million.

The Tigers also signed Carlos Pelegrin, an outfielder from Cuba. He is 20 and defected to the Dominican Republic in 2019.

The Tigers still have roughly $2.4 million to spend on international prospects.

