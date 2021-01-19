Flint boxing champ Claressa Shields to headline all-female PPV on March 5

Claressa Shields is getting back to work, and making history doing it

Shields, the Flint world-champion boxer, will fight Friday, March 5, headlining an all-female pay-per-view boxing showcase. According to ESPN, it'll be the first PPV headlined by female boxers since 2001.

Shields will square off against Canada's Marie-Eve Dicaire at Flint's Dort Financial Center in the main event of what promoters are calling "SUPERWOMEN." It is taking place to coincide with International Women's Day, which is March 8.

"Headlining my first pay-per-view event with this historic all-women's card, particularly at such an important time in the evolution of women's boxing and around the International Women's Day celebration, is so meaningful to me," Shields said in a statement, released by promoters Tuesday.

"We're going to put on one heck of a show for the world to see. It's one big step for boxing and one giant step for Womankind. I can't wait to fight Marie Eve Dicaire on March 5."

This will be the first fight for Shields since she beat Ivana Habazin by unanimous decision on Jan. 10, 2020 to become the fastest fighter ever, male or female, to win titles in three weight divisions. She claimed the WBC and WBO 154-pound world championships

This will be her first pro fight in her hometown, after previous scheduled bouts in Flint were canceled.

Shields, 25, the two-time Olympic gold medalist, is 10-0 with two knockouts in her professional career.

Dicaire, 34, a native of Quebec, is 17-0, and is the Super Welterweight world champion.

"I'm happy to finally be able to get back in the ring and face Claressa Shields," Dicaire said in a statement. "I have a lot of respect for everything Shields has accomplished; I am excited about this opportunity for my career and for the advancement of international women's boxing.

"Like Claressa I am undefeated and, just like her, I am coming to defend my world crown. We are going to have a lot of fun on March 5 measuring our skills, without restraints, and putting on a grandiose and memorable show."

At stake will be four belts: Shields' WBC and WBO titles, Dicaire's IBF belt and the WBA (Super) crown.

Shields also plans to make her mixed-martial arts debut in 2021.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984