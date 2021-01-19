Tigers add more pitching depth, sign veteran RHP Erasmo Ramirez

Detroit — The Tigers on Tuesday added another veteran pitcher to the mix.

Right-hander Erasmo Ramirez, entering his age-31 season with parts of 10 big-league seasons under his belt, was signed to a minor-league contract with an invitation to the Tigers’ big-league camp next month.

Ramirez pitched in six games out of the bullpen with the New York Mets last season, allowing one run with nine strikeouts in 14.1 innings. Of his 199 games in the majors, 92 have been as a starter. He’s only thrown 17.1 innings in the big leagues the last two seasons, that after making 10 starts with the Mariners in 2018.

He features a sinker (90 mph), cutter and change-up mix.

Subscribers: Tigers have dire need for more firepower vs. right-handed pitchers; here are some options

So far this off-season, the Tigers have added nine pitchers to their system including right-handed starter Jose Urena, who will be in the rotation, and lefty reliever Ian Kroll, who, like Ramirez, has been invited to big-league camp.

The others, all signed to minor-league deals without camp invites, are Robbie Ross, Andrew Moore, Miguel Del Pozo, Henry Martinez, Locke St. John and Yunior Perez.

cmccosky@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @cmccosky