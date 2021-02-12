Check out the Tigers' new spring-training schedule, which will feature fans in the stands

Lakeland, Fla. — Finally, there is clarity on the Tigers spring-training schedule.

Major League Baseball on Friday released a regionalized Grapefruit League schedule, splitting the 15 Florida-based teams into two groups — East Coast and West Coast. All 15 teams will be scheduled to play 24 games over 30 days with two universal days off.

The Tigers, the one remaining team located in central Florida, will face the Blue Jays (Dunedin), Yankees (Tampa), Orioles (Sarasota), Phillies (Clearwater) and Pirates (Bradenton).

They will open the exhibition season at Joker Marchant Stadium against the Phillies on Feb. 28. They will travel to Tampa to play the Yankees on March 1 and to Bradenton to face the Pirates on March 3.

Before the first off-day March 8, the Tigers will host the Blue Jays on March 4, travel to Tampa to play the Yankees on March 5, to Sarasota to play the Orioles on March 6 and host the Blue Jays on March 7.

And there will be fans in the stands, albeit a limited number.

The Tigers announced they will be selling tickets on a limited capacity to games played at Joker Marchant Stadium. The plan is to allow up to 2,000 fans into the stadium, about 20% of capacity.

The seats will be sold in pods, from one to six seats in each. The pods will be spaced at least 6 feet apart in all directions, with aisle access independent to each pod.

Also:

►The outfield berm will be marked off in 6-foot by 6-foot spaces, which can be purchased and used by groups of four people or less.

►Masks must be worn by fans and employees except when actively eating or drinking in the designated seating area.

►Masks that fans wear must be on MLB’s approved list, which generally include cloth or surgical varieties. Gaiters or masks with valves are not permitted.

►All concessions and merchandise sales will be cashless. Concession items will be packaged.

►No bags can be brought into the facility (exceptions: medical or diaper bags).

►Public on-sale for tickets will kick off at noon Thursday at tigers.com.

Complete schedule

All games start at 1:05 unless noted

Feb. 28: vs. Philadelphia (97.1)

March 1: at New York Yankees, (1270)

March 2: at Pittsburgh (1270)

March 3: vs. Philadelphia (1270)

March 4: vs. Toronto (1270)

March 5: at New York Yankees

March 6: at Baltimore, 6:05

March 7: vs. Toronto (97.1)

March 8: Open date

March 9: vs. New York Yankees (1270)

March 10: at Philadelphia

March 11: at Toronto, 1:07

March 12: vs. New York Yankees (FSD, 1270)

March 13: at Philadelphia (97.1)

March 14: vs. Baltimore (FSD, 97.1)

March 15: vs. Toronto (FSD, 1270)

March 16: vs. New York Yankees (1270)

March 17: at Philadelphia

March 18: Open date

March 19: vs. Toronto

March 20: vs. Pittsburgh (97.1)

March 21: at Philadelphia (97.1)

March 22: at Toronto, 6:37

March 23: vs. New York Yankees (FSD, 1270)

March 24: vs. Philadelphia (FSD, 1270)

March 25: at Toronto, 6:37

March 26: at Pittsburgh

March 27: vs. Philadelphia (1270)

March 28: at Toronto, 1:07

March 29: at New York Yankees

March 30: vs. Tampa Bay, 12:35

