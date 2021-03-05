Olympic track star, EMU legend Paul McMullen dies in ski accident at 49

The Detroit News

Former U.S. Olympic track star Paul McMullen, a Cadillac native, died Thursday night in a skiing accident, the Cadillac News reported Friday. He was 49.

McMullen, who competed at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics in the 1,500 meters, also was an eight-time All-American in track and cross country at Eastern Michigan. He was inducted into EMU’s Hall of Fame in 2003.

McMullen, who lived in Grand Haven, was a three-time national champion in the 1,500 and won the 1996 Olympic trials at that distance, before reaching the Olympic semifinals in Atlanta.

He continued racing through another Olympic bid in 2004, winning his third national title in 1998 only a year after severing two toes in a lawn mowing accident.

McMullen remained active in the sport after his retirement as an avid marathoner and youth coach, founding the Chariots of Fire Running Club for kids in west Michigan.

His death came one day after his coach at Eastern Michigan, Bob Parks, died at 90.

"I am devastated to share the news that EMU Olympian Paul McMullen passed away yesterday from a skiing accident," Sue Parks, Bob Parks' daughter, wrote on Twitter on Friday. "Paul visited my dad last Thursday and was like a son to him. He was such a great person — always upbeat and positive. Sending deepest condolences to his family."

McMullen is survived by wife Nuria, and three children.

