Detroit City FC opens at home May 1 as part of an eight-game 2021 spring schedule

Detroit City FC will open the 2021 National Independent Soccer Association spring season at Keyworth Stadium, May 1, against first-year Maryland Bobcats FC, the club announced Thursday.

Supporters will be back in the stands at reduced capacities based on each club’s respective state guidelines.

The 2020 NISA Fall Champions will play a play an eight-game schedule facing each league side twice. By virtue of winning the fall championship, Le Rouge secured a spot in the NISA Spring Championship on July 3 at Keyworth Stadium.

The winner of the spring season secures a berth in the league semifinals on June 30 at Keyworth Stadium to face the winner of the Legends Cup, which takes place April 13-25 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. DCFC and the Washington Twp.-based Michigan Stars will be taking part in the preseason tournament.

Detroit City FC 2021 spring schedule

►May 1 vs. Maryland Bobcats FC, at Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, 7:30 p.m.

►May 7 at New Amsterdam FC, Hudson Sports Complex, Warwick, N.Y., 7 p.m.

►May 12 at Cal United Strikers, Championship Stadium at Great Park, Irvine, Calif., 10

►May 15 at 1904 FC, Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, Chula Vista, Calif., 10

►May 22 at Michigan Stars, Michigan Stars Sports Complex, Washington Twp., TBA

►June 2 vs. LA Force, Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, 7:30

►June 5 vs. Stumptown Athletic Club, Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, 7:30

►June 22 vs. Chattanooga FC, Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, 7:30

