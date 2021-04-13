Michigan's Des Linden shatters women's 50K world record

Des Linden went the distance. And she did it faster than any woman in history.

Linden, the two-time Olympian and former Boston Marathon champion from Michigan, set a new world record in her first ultramarathon attempt Tuesday in Oregon.

Linden, 37, completed a 50-kilometer course in 2 hours, 59 minutes, 54 seconds, shattering the 3:07:20 mark established by Great Britain’s Aly Dixon in September 2019 at the 50K world championships in Romania. The previous American record for a woman was a 3:13:51 effort by Janis Klecker in 1983.

Linden’s sub-3 hour performance works out to a 5:47 per-mile pace over the 31.1-mile distance. She covered the first 26.2-mile marathon distance in 2:31:13 on Tuesday morning, under ideal conditions, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s.

For Linden, who ended a 33-year drought for American women when she won the Boston Marathon in 2018, in this record chase came about after her race calendar was left empty as world marathons were canceled and postponed by the pandemic. After her fourth-place finish at the U.S. Olympic trials in February 2020, her plans to run in Boston last April and the New York Marathon last November were scrapped.

Subscription: Niyo: Michigan's Des Linden is in it for the long run with world-record bid

And with this year’s Boston Marathon rescheduled from its traditional Patriots' Day date in April until October, Linden and her agent, Josh Cox, came up with a plan with her sponsors to create their own race, the "Brooks Running 50k and Marathon.” They mapped out a course, had it pre-certified by World Athletics officials, and recruited a small field of pacers and fellow marathoners who were out to achieve Olympic qualifying times ahead of this summer’s Tokyo Games.

john.niyo@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JohnNiyo