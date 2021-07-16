Late 97.1 host Jamie Samuelsen named winner of Ty Tyson Award

Jamie Samuelsen, the late sports-talk radio personality, was named the winner of the 2020 Ty Tyson Award, presented annually by the Detroit Sports Media Association for excellence in broadcasting.

Samuelsen's wife Christy McDonald accepted the award during the DSMA's annual charity golf outing, held Wednesday at Cherry Creek Golf Club in Shelby Township.

Samuelsen died Aug. 1 after a lengthy and private battle with colon cancer. He was 48.

"Thanks to the DSMA for recognizing Jamie," McDonald, a fellow local media personality, wrote on Twitter this week. "It was great to remember his amazing career and his love for #Detroit sports & the fans!

"Our hearts are full."

Samuelsen worked on-air at 97.1 The Ticket from 2012 until his death, first co-hosting a weekday night show with Detroit News columnist Bob Wojnowski, and then joining Mike Stone on the morning show in 2016.

He first came to Detroit in July 1994, working at WDFN The Fan, 1130-AM, starting as an update reporter and working his way up to host, first on middays, then morning drive.

Samuelsen also had regular segments on Fox 2, and wrote columns for the Detroit Free Press.

Samuelsen's last appearance on 97.1 came July 27, when he revealed his cancer diagnosis, triggering an outpouring of support for him and his family from fans, friends and colleagues. Samuelsen and McDonald have three children. Samuelsen used the platform to strongly urge his listeners to get screened for colon cancer. He died five days after making the announcement.

Officials at 97.1 have since renamed the Southfield broadcast studio after Samuelsen. Jon Jansen now co-hosts the morning show with Stone.

In winning the Ty Tyson Award, Samuelsen joins the likes of Ernie Harwell, Paul Carey, Ray Lane, Jim Brandstatter, Dan Dickerson, Ken Kal, Ken Daniels, George Blaha and Budd Lynch, among others.

Tyson was a long-time Tigers broadcaster, and also did Michigan football and Lions games. He founded the DSMA in 1948, and was the organization's first president.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984