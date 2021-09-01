Top Ilitch Holdings executive Chris Granger leaving the company

Detroit — Chris Granger, a home-run hire when he was tapped by the Ilitches to oversee business operations for the Tigers, Red Wings and Little Caesars Arena, is leaving the organization, representatives for Olympia Entertainment and the Tigers confirmed Wednesday.

Granger will become CEO of facilities, media and conferences for the Pennsylvania-based Oak View Group, which specializes in venue management and event programming.

Granger joined Ilitch Holdings as group president for sports and entertainment in June 2017 — essentially, the second in command at the company, behind Christopher Ilitch. Granger was the boss of long-time Metro Detroit sports executive Tom Wilson, president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment. He retired in 2020. The Red Wings' and Tigers' general managers reported to Ilitch.

With Ilitch Holdings, Granger oversaw the final steps toward the completion of Little Caesars Arena, including some last-minute changes to accommodate a second tenant, the Pistons, who moved from Auburn Hills.

He also helped launch 313 PRESENTS, the one-stop marketing wing for Ilitch entertainment properties, including LCA, Comerica Park, Fox Theatre, DTE Energy Music Theatre and Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Granger helped guide the company through the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down sports for several months, and the concert industry for even longer. Granger's wife Jennifer worked with several local nonprofit organizations to help during the pandemic, including Forgotten Harvest, Matrix Human Services, Salvation Army, Lighthouse, Make-A-Wish and Heart 2 Hart.

Chris Granger came to the Ilitches from the NBA's Sacramento Kings, with whom he was team president and spearheaded plans for their new arena, which opened in October 2016. He joined the Kings in 2013, after working in various roles throughout the NBA.

He was named Sacramento's business person of the year in 2017, and was a "Forty Under 40" honoree by the Sports Business Journal in 2010.

A spokesperson for the Ilitches didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday. It's not clear if the Ilitches have hired an interim to replace Granger.

