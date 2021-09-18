Michigan (3-0) plays six quarterbacks in 63-10 rout of Northern Illinois

Ann Arbor – The checklist entering Michigan’s third game of the season wasn’t long but important as the Wolverines begin preparations for Big Ten play.

Avoid a letdown. Check.

Establish balance on offense. Check.

Tighten screws on defense. Check.

Maintain solid play on special teams: Check

The Wolverines added another during their rout of Northern Illinois on Saturday at Michigan Stadium, as they used the second half to give backups substantive playing time in a 63-10 victory. Michigan played six quarterbacks in the win.

Northern Illinois, which entered this game 1-1 after going winless during the shortened 2020 season, was overmatched and that was clear from the start.

After an electric maize-out in primetime last week, it was possible Michigan would take Northern Illinois lightly. Instead, Michigan scored touchdowns on nine straight possessions and gained 598 yards of offense against the Huskies. The Wolverines, ranked No. 25, are 3-0 and opens Big Ten play next week against Rutgers.

Entering this season, the Michigan offensive players said they wanted their identity to be physical and to establish the run, and that’s exactly what they’ve done. The Wolverines rushed for more than 300 yards for the third straight week and against the Huskies scored eight rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum led the team with three rushing touchdowns and now has seven this season, Hassan Haskins and freshman Donovan Edwards each had two and quarterback Cade McNamara opened the scoring with a one-yard run. Against Northern Illinois the Wolverines had 365 yards rushing.

There was plenty of hand-wringing among Michigan fans after last week’s 31-10 victory over Washington considering McNamara was 7-of-15 for 44 yards. He entered the NIU game 16-of-26 for 180 yards and two touchdowns. He was 8-of-11 for 191 yards and one touchdown, an 87-yard pass to Cornelius Johnson, leading the Wolverines to an insurmountable 35-3 lead.

Freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy took over the offense in the second half, as Michigan substituted liberally. The starting offensive line was replaced by the backups.

For the Michigan defense, this wasn’t exactly a revenge game since Rocky Lombardi is now the Northern Illinois quarterback, but the last time the Wolverines faced him, he led Michigan State’s upset victory over Michigan last fall. Still, the Michigan defensive players were more than aware of Lombardi’s abilities. He was 17-of-32 for 323 yards and three touchdowns while leading MSU last fall.

It was clear, though, the difference this year is Lombardi has a different supporting cast. He was held to 51 passing yards and one touchdown, scored late in the fourth quarter, and he rushed seven times for 72 yards. The Huskies gained 212 yards against Michigan, which has allowed four touchdowns this season, including three passing.

