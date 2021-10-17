Ryan Corby, Becca Addison win the 2021 Detroit Free Press Marathon

By Steve Kornacki

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit — The Spartans and Wolverines both came up big winners Sunday morning in the 2021 Detroit Free Press Marathon.

Ryan Corby, a Michigan State graduate from Novi, won the overall race and men’s portion in a time of 2 hours, 22 minutes and 3 seconds.

“It’s something that almost can’t be described,” Corby said. “I feel blessed. I ran this when I was 16. I’m 39 now, and this is my 10th marathon, and I’m really happy that this was here in Detroit. It’s a hometown event for me.”

Becca Addison, who ran for the University of Michigan and now works at Harvard, captured the women’s division in 2:51.08.

“I felt really good early on and just kind of went with it,” Addison said. “And by the time I finished, it was really exciting. I loved the course. My boyfriend is from Detroit and so I ran all the areas on the loop. To see the whole city made it really exciting.”

Corby, who ran the half-mile, mile and two-mile races for Armada High, won the Glass City Marathon in Toledo in April. He ran alone after the halfway point of the 26.2-mile endurance test that began in the dark with temperatures in the mid-40s and ended in the bright sunshine on Fort Street, just across from the Anchor Bar. He is the first winner from Michigan since 2016.

Addison said she took the lead on Belle Isle, roughly three miles from the finish.

The event was run entirely in Detroit for the third time in 44 years, this time due to travel restrictions to Canada in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addison said she initially was “disappointed” in not running to Windsor in a truly international event, but added, “When I saw the course, I thought it was really awesome.”

Corby added, “Next year, maybe. I’m sure it’ll be open then. I liked doing the bridge and coming through the tunnel, and going to Canada. But it was a certain specialty in having it in the U.S. only this year.”

This is a developing story. Return to detroitnews.com for updates.