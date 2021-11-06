First-half observations: UM's Hassan Haskins carrying the load for hobbled RB unit

Ann Arbor — How Michigan would rebound from its first loss of the season was the theme of the week.

The Wolverines had their unbeaten season ruined at Michigan State last weekend, but Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said they would approach this final month as a four-game season, starting with Indiana in a night game at Michigan Stadium.

Michigan had a sluggish start to the game but has a 17-7 lead heading into halftime.

Injuries have been an issue, first to running back Blake Corum, who returned to the sideline after going to the locker room to get additional medical attention for an undisclosed lower-body injury. Defensive back Gemon Green also suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury and also went to the locker room but has not returned to the field.

RB depth an issue

Freshman running back Donovan Edwards was unavailable for the second straight game. Earlier in the week, Harbaugh said he was “working through something” but Edwards was on the sideline carrying a clipboard and was involved in on the sideline running back meetings.

The Wolverines could have used him.

Late in the first quarter, Corum quickly hopped off the field and immediately went to the medical tent. That left the Wolverines with only one experienced back — Hassan Haskins, who carried the load in the first quarter with 10 carries for 42 yards.

Corum eventually emerged from the tent early in the second quarter and was jogging but then headed to the locker room for additional medical attention. According to the Michigan radio broadcast, Corum is listed as “questionable” for the rest of the game.

This leaves the question — who is the fourth-string tailback? That has yet to be answered as Haskins continues to display the type of physical running that distinguishes his play on a regular basis. Haskins entered the game with 661 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards a carry and 82.6 yards rushing per game.

Haskins has 117 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown and also has one catch for 20 yards. He sparked the Wolverines’ second touchdown of the first half with a 62-yard run to the Indiana 13-yard line. He also was critical on Michigan’s lone fourth-down attempt of the first half as he pushed quarterback Cade McNamara for the yard and first down.

Hello, red zone

Scoring touchdowns in the red zone has been an issue this season for the Wolverines, who entered the game ranked 84th nationally in touchdown percentage once inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

Last week against Michigan State, Michigan made six trips and got four field goals from Jake Moody. So far in the first half, Michigan has been to the red zone three times and scored all three times, twice with touchdowns.

Late in the first quarter against Indiana, the Wolverines reached the 15-yard line and had to settle for a 34-yard field goal from Moody. Moody is 19-for-21 this season.

The Wolverines next series was setup by a strip sack from David Ojabo, his eighth sack of the season. The fumble was recovered by Chris Hinton at the 24-yard line. McNamara connected with Haskins on a 20-yard pass to the 4-yard line. Haskins scored from 2 yards out.

Michigan’s next score came on a 12-yard pass from McNamara to tight end Luke Schoonmaker.

Defensive highlights

The Wolverines have given up one touchdown in the first half and have had some strong individual performances. Ojabo, who entered the game with a Big Ten-leading three forced fumbles (eighth nationally), had a great spin move strip sack of freshman Donaven McCulley. This his fourth forced fumble and eighth sack of the season.

Taylor Upshaw also had a sack in the first half, and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has three quarterback hurries.

