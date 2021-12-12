UM women's hoops unveils Oxford patch, welcomes students to campus

The victims of last month's shooting at Oxford High School will again be honored.

On Sunday, the Michigan women's basketball team will unveil patches in tribute to the four students who died in the shooting, including basketball player Hana St. Juliana, 14, who played on Oxford's basketball team and was supposed to play in her team's season debut last week.

Michigan unveiled the patch on Twitter this weekend, and it mirrors the one worn by the football team during the Big Ten Championship Game. The maize patch features the initials "HSJ" and her No. 52, as well as four blue hearts, for the four students who lost their lives.

Michigan also plans to host members of the Oxford girls basketball team at Sunday's game at Crisler Center, against Minnesota.

The football team, at the Big Ten Championship Game, wore a patch with the initials "TM" for Tate Myre, Oxford's star running back who died in the shooting. That patch featured his No. 42, and four blue hearts. Michigan would go on to score 42 points in beating Iowa, 42-3, to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. Myre's parents and brothers were on the field for the coin toss in the Big Ten title game. Those patches are being sold for $5 through M Den, with all proceeds benefiting the "Oxford Strong" fund.

On Saturday, Michigan State welcomed athletes from Oxford to the men's basketball game against Penn State at Breslin Center. Several coaches met with the athletes, including football coach Mel Tucker.

Several sports teams have supported the victims of the Oxford shooting, which also includes seven survivors, one a teacher. The Lions held a moment of silence before last week's game against the Vikings at Ford Field, then head coach Dan Campbell pledged the game ball from his first win as coach to the Oxford community, while reading off the names of all the victims, including the four dead and seven survivors.

