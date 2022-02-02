UM alum, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross accused in NFL lawsuit

The Detroit News

Stephen Ross, the billionaire Miami Dolphins owner and University of Michigan graduate with ties to Detroit, was named in a lawsuit Tuesday with bombshell claims accusing the NFL of racist hiring and that Ross offered the team's Black former head coach compensation to lose games.

The filing that has ricocheted across the sports world and targeted the NFL as well two other prominent teams alleges Ross coerced Brian Flores, who was fired last month despite the Dolphins wrapping a second consecutive winning season.