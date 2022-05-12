Michigan Sports HOF balloting is open; here's how you can cast your ballot

Detroit — Some of the great sports debates revolve around the Hall of Fame.

Well, here is your chance to have your say.

The Michigan Sports Hall of Fame ballot for the Class of 2022 has been unveiled, and fans have until May 22 to cast their ballots at michigansportshof.org. Leading the list of newcomers on the ballot this year are Red Wings legend Pavel Datsyuk, former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein and Olympic ice dancers Charlie White and Meryl Davis.

There are three groups of voters — a designated task force, a statewide committee and the fans, each of which is weighted differently in the final vote total, which will be announced on Bally Sports Detroit in June.

The Class of 2022 induction ceremony is set for early September at MotorCity Casino Hotel.

Final date and ticket info will be announced at a later date.

Here are the candidates:

Professional

►Bennie Blades: Member of the Lions' All-Time Team.

►Datsyuk: Red Wings legend; one of "100 Greatest NHL Players".

►Tony Esposito: Michigan Tech and Hockey Hall of Fame goalie.

►Larry Foote: Detroit Pershing, UM alum; three-time Super Bowl champ.

►Antonio Gates: Detroit Central alum; one of the NFL's best tight ends.

►Kevin Glover: Member of the Lions' All-Time Team.

►Richard Hamilton: Cornerstone of Pistons' "Goin' To Work" title team.

►Derek Lowe: Dearborn Edsel Ford alum; pitched 17 seasons in MLB.

►Pudge Rodriguez: MLB Hall of Famer who turned around the Tigers' fortunes.

►Sandra Jo Shiery: Coldwater native, member of Bowling Hall of Fame.

►Bob Welch: EMU alum who pitched 17 seasons in MLB, winning a Cy Young.

Amateur

►Derrick Alexander: Detroit Benedictine, UM alum; played nine seasons in NFL.

►Davis and White: Royal Oak natives, UM alums; in the U.S. Figure Skating HOF.

►Harbaugh: Former quarterback at Michigan; now head coach of his alma mater.

►Drew Henson: Brighton native, ex-UM QB; chose to play professional baseball.

►Jake Long: Lapeer native, UM alum; played nine seasons in the NFL.

►Deanna Nolan: Flint native who led the Detroit Shock to three WNBA titles.

►Shawn Respert: Bishop Borgess alum who became MSU's all-time leading scorer.

►Jennie Ritter: Dexter native who led UM to the 2005 national title in softball.

►Chris Webber: Detroit Country Day alum, Fab Fiver and Basketball Hall of Famer.

►Lorenzo White: Two-time Heisman finalist at MSU; College Football Hall of Famer.

Coaches

►Beilein: Led UM basketball to two national-championship games.

►Tommy Ivan: Wings coach from 1947-54; won three Stanley Cups.

►Anita Jo Lake: Flint-area native who won state titles in basketball, softball, volleyball.

►Frank Orlando: Led Detroit Country Day girls basketball to 13 state titles.

►Bob Parks: Howell native who coached EMU track, cross country for 34 years.

►Perry Watson: Detroit native, EMU alum; coached UDM men's hoops for 15 years.

Media

►Jack Ebling: Redford Township native, covered MSU athletics for more than 40 years.

►Terry Foster: Detroit native, retired Detroit News columnist, former 97.1 radio host.

►Reggie Hall: Detroit native, UDM super fan who was a long-time producer at WXYZ.

►Mickey Redmond: Former Red Wings player; Wings color analyst since 1985.

►Don Shane: Sports director at WXYZ from 1989 until his retirement in 2012.

►Tim Staudt: East Lansing native, covered MSU athletics for more than 40 years.

