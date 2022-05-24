'This is sickening': Sports world reacts to school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Associated Press

In Dallas, Steve Kerr and Jason Kidd did not want to talk about basketball. LeBron James made no effort to hide his anger. Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, a young father, called the news “devastating.”

The sports world reacted swiftly Tuesday to the news of an 18-year-old gunman opening fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and killing at least 18 children.

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr: “I’m fed up. I’ve had enough. We’re going to play the game tonight. But I want every person here, every person listening to this, to think about your own child or grandchild, mother or father, sister, brother. How would you feel if this happened to you today?”

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James: “My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously “AT SCHOOL” where it’s suppose to be the safest!”

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd: “The news of what’s happening, not just here in Texas but throughout our country, is sad.”

San Antonio Spurs statement: “Uvalde, There are no right words. Our hearts are with you and all of our neighbors impacted by today’s horrific shooting.”

Houston Texans statement: “To the victims, their families and the entire Uvalde community, you are held close to our hearts today and in the weeks to come.”

Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart: “The unthinkable and unimaginable. As I look at my daughter my heart is hurting for all the lives lost and their loved ones. A parents worst nightmare. Enough is enough. No more gun violence, no more terrorism. This is sickening.”

Sports agent Rich Paul: “When is enough going to be enough? Senseless killings , kids dying at the hands of a gun. Seeing so many kids get their hands on guns is painful! Schools aren’t safe. Grocery stores aren’t safe. Kids killing kids. Protecting gun laws can’t be more important than saving lives.”

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum: “Breaks my heart hearing this news, no parent should ever have to lose there child. Praying for the families of those kids and the teacher … this is devastating.”

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt: “Devastated doesn’t even begin to describe it. Horrifying horrifying news out of Texas.”

WNBA’s Dallas Wings statement: “Tonight we play for Uvalde, Texas.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes: “Has to stop man…… prayers to all the families in Texas.”

New York Yankees pitcher Zack Britton: “When will we care about the protection of our children above everything else? Children shouldn’t be gunned down in school. It’s absolutely unacceptable that this is continuing to happen. These children represent our country’s future, our hopes, our dreams.”

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons: “Change must come.”