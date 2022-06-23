Former Michigan State guard Max Christie drafted 35th overall in 2022 NBA Draft

Former Michigan State guard Max Christie was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 35th overall pick in Thursday night's NBA Draft at the Barclays Center in New York.

Christie spent one season under head coach Tom Izzo in East Lansing, putting up 9.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 30.8 minutes per game in 35 starts. His collegiate career-high was a 21-point performance against Nebraska on Jan. 5.

He helped the Spartans secure their 24th straight NCAA tournament appearance, all under Tom Izzo, tying former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski for the most consecutive appearances in March Madness. Izzo has a chance to break the record next season.

Christie becomes the 23rd player coached by Izzo at MSU to get drafted, joining a group that features guys like Zach Randolph, Jason Richardson and Draymond Green, among others.

It was surprising to some that Christie would make the jump to the NBA after just one season in college, but nevertheless, he's made it and now joins a Lakers team looking to rebound after a disappointing season in 2021-22 where they missed the playoffs.

"I know this has been a lifelong dream for (Max) and I am excited for him as he takes the next step and continues the process and journey to becoming an NBA player," Izzo said in a May 16 statement released by MSU basketball via Twitter after Christie hired an agent and elected not to come back to school.

Christie was a five-star recruit coming out of Rolling Meadows High School in Illinois and was ranked by 247Sports as the No. 20 player in the class of 2021. In addition to MSU, Christie fielded offers from Baylor, Villanova, Michigan and 13 others before eventually committing to the Spartans in July 2020.

rsilva@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Rich_Silva18