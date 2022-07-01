Michigan gets commitment from three-star receiver Fredrick Moore

Three-star receiver Fredrick Moore, of Cardinal Ritter College Prep in Missouri, announced his verbal commitment to Michigan on Friday.

Moore fielded more than 20 offers from programs all over the country and had a top five consisting of Texas A&M, Illinois, Minnesota, Cincinnati and Michigan.

"I feel as though the time was now (to commit to Michigan) because I had to focus on my (senior) season," Moore told Clint Cosgrove in an interview with Rivals. "I don't want to revolve myself around my guys. I just wanted to put my guys first, try to win state and have my tunnel vision.

"Michigan was the place because it felt like home and felt like somewhere my family could really trust me to go and have no worries because they were close to coach (Ron) Bellamy, close with coach (Jim) Harbaugh (and) close to coach (Sherrone) Moore, the (offensive coordinator). We really had that bond and mutual type of relationship with them."

Moore is the seventh recruit to join Michigan's class of 2023, according to 247Sports, and is the second receiver to commit, joining West Bloomfield's Semaj Morgan.

The 6-foot-1 playmaker ranks as the 61st best receiver in the country, per 247Sports.

Moore may not be the only commitment the Wolverines receive today, as Robbinsdale Cooper defensive lineman Jaxon Howard is set to announce his intentions at 7:00 p.m. in Cooper High School in Minnesota.

Howard has Minnesota, Miami, LSU and Michigan as his final four programs.

Fairmont Preparatory Academy defensive end Collins Acheampong was scheduled to make his commitment today as well, but announced on Twitter yesterday that he would be pushing his commitment date back.