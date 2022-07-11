Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey on Twitter: 'I'm good'

Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey left Saturday's Summer League game against the Washington Wizards after suffering a right ankle injury, leaving a cloud of uncertainty for his status going forward.

Ivey, who was selected by the Pistons with the No. 5 overall pick in last month's draft, seemed to indicate that the injury wasn't major in a post on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

"Nun major...I'm good," Ivey wrote.

Ivey landed on the foot of Wizards forward Isaiah Todd after a 3-point attempt in the first quarter of Saturday's game. He made all three free throws after Todd was assessed a flagrant foul because of the closeout on the shot.

Pistons medical staff escorted Ivey to the locker room and he later returned to the bench, but he didn't play again in the game, after scoring 11 points.

Ivey is averaging 15.5 points, three rebounds and four assists in two games against the Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Pistons (2-0) will play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

It's unclear if Ivey will suit up for Detroit's final few games in Las Vegas, but his comments a good sign that the injury isn't significant.

