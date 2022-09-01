Eminem's offer to Detroit Lions: 'Put me in. Any position I'm great'

The Detroit News

The Detroit Lions may have just finalized their initial 53-man roster but they'll have a backup player if they need one: Rap superstar Eminem.

In a video posted on Twitter Thursday by the NFL, the iconic rapper, who still calls Metro Detroit home, spends some time at a Lions practice, slapping hands with several players and offering to step into any position they need. And he's confident about his skills.

"I'm going to lace up," said Eminem, wearing a black hat and a blue jacket. "I'll go to every game. I'll stand on the sideline. And if you guys need to put me, put me in. Any position I'm good. Actually, any position I'm great."

Several players slapped the rapper's hand and thanked him for coming to the practice. The Lions open their season Sept. 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

And Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has high hopes for the new season: "You got a good team this year. Let's go."