Michigan Sports Hall of Fame accepting 2023 nominees until Nov. 30

Detroit — There's been a lot of debate over the years about who is and who isn't in the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame. Oftentimes, when somebody isn't in the Hall of Fame, it's because they've never been nominated.

Here's your chance to get in on the nomination process.

The Michigan Sports Hall of Fame is accepting nominations from the public until Nov. 30, by filling out the online form HERE for the Class of 2023.

After the nomination process has closed, the nominees go before a Michigan Sports Hall of Fame election task force, which debates the merits and nominees and ultimately creates the final ballot. Once the ballot is finalized, the task force, as well as a statewide task force and the public, participate in the final vote. The final results then are certified by the Michigan State Hall of Fame board of directors. The committees consider nominees for amateur, professional, coach and media.

The 2023 induction ceremony will be held next fall, at a location to be determined.

The 2022 induction ceremony took place in September at MotorCity Casino, celebrating careers of Chauncey Billups, Antonio Gates, Shane Battier, Meryl Davis and Charlie White, Jennie Ritter, Chris Webber, John Beilein, Mickey Redmond and Kathy Beauregard. The 2022 ceremony also celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

The Michigan State Hall of Fame was founded in 1954, with its first class being enshrined in 1955.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984