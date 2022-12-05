Grand Rapids gets women's pro volleyball franchise; play starts in 2024

The Grand Rapids Griffins and the Grand Rapids Gold have a new roommate.

The upstart women's Pro Volleyball Federation announced Monday that its first franchise has been awarded to Grand Rapids, with the team set to play at Van Andel Arena starting in 2024. The league, which is promising an avenue for volleyball players to make a comfortable, consistent living for the first time, is anticipating between eight and 10 teams when the league launches in 15 months.

The Grand Rapids team gives Van Andel Arena three tenants — the Griffins, who are an AHL affiliate of the Detroit Red Wings, and the Gold, who are a G League affiliate of the NBA's Denver Nuggets.

Van Andel Arena, the state's fourth-largest arena, located in downtown Grand Rapids, previously was home to the Hoops of the CBA (1996-2001) and the Rampage of the AFL (1998-2009).

"This is such an exciting announcement for our community," Grand Rapids mayor Rosalynn Bliss said in a taped message that was played at a press conference Monday. "I can tell you as the first female mayor of our city, I am especially excited to hear that we will have a women's pro team playing downtown.

"I know I'll be excited to see them and attend the games, but I know that it will also have a huge impact on girls all throughout our city and region.

"They will be mentors and individuals that girls right here in our city can look up to."

The league was founded by Dave Whinman, a Grand Valley State alum, and Stephen Evans with several investors onboard, including Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer, who recently was named head coach at UAB. The executive leadership team is expected to be predominantly female, with Jen Spicher as CEO, Hall of Fame coach Cecile Reynaud as vice president of volleyball operations, and another Hall of Fame coach, Laurie Corbelli, assisting Reynaud in developing the league. Team USA's Jenna Rosenthal also has taken on a role in helping to launch the league.

The plan is for eight to 10 teams at the start, with more in future years. The inaugural season will feature a 16-match regular season, with 14-player rosters. Players are expected to be paid on par with the starting salary for players in the WNBA, or over $60,000, the league said, with bonuses and revenue-sharing available, too.

The league also is promising matches on "major" broadcast networks and a "worldwide streaming partner."

Dan DeVos, chairman and CEO of DP Fox Sports & Entertainment, made the announcement Monday.

“We have a history with and great respect for the people behind the Pro Volleyball Federation, some of whom we’ve known for more than two decades dating back to the Arena Football League,” DeVos said in Monday's statement. “This is a true women’s major-league sport and team coming to Grand Rapids.

"We strongly believe in the league’s vision to provide the highest level of women’s professional sports in our country, and we are excited to be in on the ground floor.”

A contest will be held to name the Grand Rapids franchise, with details set for the coming months.

