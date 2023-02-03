For first year at Ford Field, Michigan Panthers will have a new coach

Detroit ― While the Michigan Panthers are coming to Detroit, Jeff Fisher won't be joining them.

Fisher, a Super Bowl-winning coach who was head coach of the Panthers during the USFL's inaugural season in 2022, has stepped down for personal reasons, the league announced Friday morning.

Fisher has been replaced by Mike Nolan, who was head coach of the San Francisco 49ers from 2005-08.

“I am very excited to join the USFL and the Michigan Panthers,” Nolan said in a statement Friday. “Playing great football and competing at a high level is what the Panthers are going to be about. It will take a loud and rabid fanbase to help us get there. I’ve experienced the passionate fans of Michigan and Detroit while coaching against the Lions, and I was always impressed. Our goal with the Panthers is to play with energy and pride for the entire state we represent. I want our fans to be proud to root for the Panthers.”

The USFL announced last week the Panthers would play their home games at Ford Field in 2023, along with the Philadelphia Stars, as Detroit is one of the league's four hubs. Last season, all eight teams played their regular-season games in a single site ― Birmingham, Alabama.

Nolan, 63, brings a long resume to Detroit. Most recently, he was defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. He's coached in the NFL since the 1980s, including with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Washington, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

He got his coaching start as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Oregon, and then went on to work at Stanford, Rice and LSU, before making the jump to the NFL.

From 2005-08, Nolan was head coach of the 49ers, posting an 18-37 record. Nolan's father is the late Dick Nolan, who had stints as head coach of the 49ers and Saints.

“As the son of a coach, I was blessed to be around the game and football players for all of my life,” Nolan said in Friday's announcement from the league. “I love the game, but more importantly, I love the relationships that are created when competing for a common goal. My staff and I look forward to getting to work and beginning the process to make the Panthers the top team in the USFL.”

Daryl Johnston, executive vice president for football operations for the USFL, said as soon as Fisher told officials he needed to step down, they started the process to find another "experienced, charismatic leader" while also creating "excitement for Michigan Panthers players and fans as we open our Detroit Hub to start USFL Year 2."

"Mike was the perfect fit for that role," Johnson said. "He has coached for more than 30 years in the NFL. His extensive football knowledge and coaching experience will maximize his players’ talents and help them succeed at the professional level. We couldn’t have found a better fit for the Michigan Panthers."

Get in the know: A fans' guide to the Michigan Panthers, USFL

Fisher, 64, who spent two decades as head coach of the Titans and Rams franchises in the NFL, got back in the game in 2021, signing on with the upstart USFL. It has no affiliation to the league from the 1980s, but bought the rights to the old franchise names to help drum up fan interest, via nostalgia.

The Panthers used their first-ever draft pick on former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson, but struggled throughout the season, finishing 2-8 and missing the playoffs.

Last week, Fisher coached in the NFL Players Association Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, leading to some speculation he might be angling to get back into the NFL in some capacity.

But Fisher and the league are describing his departure from the USFL as for "personal" reasons.

“I have made the tough decision to step away from coaching in the USFL to spend more time with my family, including our five grand-babies, and enjoying my semi-retirement to the fullest,” Fisher said. “Coaching in the USFL has been an incredible experience, and I am firm believer the league has a tremendous future. I am extremely grateful to our players, coaches and fans, and the excellent leadership at the USFL.

"I look forward to tuning-in to Fox and NBC to watch the amazing teams compete this season on their road to a USFL Championship.”

The second season of the USFL starts in mid-April, and the Panthers will open with two games on the road before debuting at Ford Field on Sunday, April 30.

Ford Field will host 10 regular-season games, between the Panthers and Stars. The league draft is in February and training camp starts in March. The Panthers and Stars will practice at Eastern Michigan's Rynearson Stadium. The league's semifinals and championship game will be played in Canton, Ohio, in July.

Each of the USFL's eight teams has a 40-man roster and a 10-man practice squad, mostly to be made up mostly of recent college players who were passed up in the NFL Draft, as well as some former NFL players trying to revive their careers. Last year, the USFL sent more than 50 players to NFL training camps. The USFL uses mostly NFL-like rules, though there are some alterations, including the option to go for a three-point conversion. Also, the booth can review and pick up penalty flags it deems incorrect.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984